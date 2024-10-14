Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Independent

    ‘Am I wanted?’: Burglary suspect under bed given shock wake-up by police

    By Holly Patrick,

    2 days ago

    A suspected burglar in South Gloucestershire was discovered trying to hide from police underneath a bed as he asked if he was wanted and if he could have a “quick drag” of a vape before being led away by officers.

    The 43-year-old was suspected of stealing garden machinery, power tools and bicycles from garages and garden sheds.

    He was arrested on Tuesday, 1 October, at a property in Coalpit Heath.

    The suspect has since been bailed pending further investigation.

    Avon and Somerset Police made the arrest as part of a seven-day shoplifting and burglary crackdown between 25 September and 7 October.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Two men arrested after XL Bully killed in ‘deliberate attack’
    The Independent2 days ago
    Woman ‘stabbed a McDonald’s worker to death’ as he ate his meal inside a Mississippi restaurant
    The Independent8 hours ago
    Russian man found adrift after two months at sea on tiny boat with body of brother and nephew
    The Independent1 day ago
    Alex Salmond died as he opened bottle of ketchup, witness claims
    The Independent23 hours ago
    A 16-year-old girl vanished in 2005. Two decades later, police find her body parts in freezer of Colorado home
    The Independent1 day ago
    Officer from MS Found in Patrol Car, Passed Out with Meth Pipe in Hand
    Mississippi News Group6 days ago
    Two girls were murdered in Delphi, Indiana, in 2017. The man accused of killing them is finally going to trial
    The Independent4 days ago
    Lottery ticket winner loses out on becoming a millionaire due to competition rules
    The Independent1 day ago
    Erik Menendez reveals what he’d say to his mom 35 years after murdering her
    The Independent17 hours ago
    Former West Union Teacher Indicted for Child Enticement
    Mississippi News Group3 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks25 days ago
    Diddy’s Mother Told Him His Father Died in an Automobile Accident, But He Found Out the Truth
    Kristen Brady22 hours ago
    Father of son missing in Yellowstone warns if they don’t find him soon they will have to wait until spring
    The Independent17 hours ago
    Sara Sharif’s father said ‘I legally punished her and she died’, jury hears
    The Independent2 days ago
    Yellowstone downshifts search for missing hiker from ‘rescue’ to ‘recovery’
    WyoFile13 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard23 hours ago
    Carnival Responds to Complaint About Dining Room Dress Code: "Are These Allowed?"
    J. Souza11 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Woman dies after going overboard from cruise ship off Channel Islands
    The Independent3 days ago
    Timothy Smith Shares Details About Diddy's 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady8 days ago
    Yellowstone worker mysteriously vanished on hike. Now his father has released haunting note found on mountain
    The Independent1 day ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today16 hours ago
    More than 400 criminal cases under review after Wyoming lab fails firearms test
    WyoFile24 days ago
    Lucy Letby told colleague ‘I can’t wait for my first death’, inquiry hears
    The Independent1 day ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post12 days ago
    Three people killed and 7,000 forced to leave homes as heavy rainfall causes floods in Sri Lanka
    The Independent2 days ago
    Nine-year-old’s discovery of mystery phone under family’s carpet sparks rabid speculation on TikTok
    The Independent1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy