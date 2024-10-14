‘Am I wanted?’: Burglary suspect under bed given shock wake-up by police

A suspected burglar in South Gloucestershire was discovered trying to hide from police underneath a bed as he asked if he was wanted and if he could have a “quick drag” of a vape before being led away by officers.

The 43-year-old was suspected of stealing garden machinery, power tools and bicycles from garages and garden sheds.

He was arrested on Tuesday, 1 October, at a property in Coalpit Heath.

The suspect has since been bailed pending further investigation.

Avon and Somerset Police made the arrest as part of a seven-day shoplifting and burglary crackdown between 25 September and 7 October.