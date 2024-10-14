Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Independent

    Investigation launched after Tesla crash in France kills four

    By Ap Correspondent,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07AaOm_0w60ICiZ00
    A Tesla Model S is pictured at the Paris Auto Show, in Paris, Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

    Four people have died in a car crash in France after their Tesla vehicle reportedly hit a road sign and caught fire.

    A local police spokesman, Lt. Eric Hoarau, said on Monday that the exact circumstances of the crash on Saturday night near the city of Niort were still to be determined and an investigation was underway.

    “Everything suggests (the vehicle) came off the road,” Hoarau said, citing marks on the ground and a severed road sign.

    There were no witnesses, he said, making the investigation complicated.

    The driver and three passengers were burnt beyond recognition, he added.

    A local judge said: ‘An inquiry has been opened to determine the causes and circumstances of the deadly accident, a probe during which expertise on the vehicle will be requested.’

    Tesla did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qFbZG_0w60ICiZ00
    The logo of Tesla car is pictured at the Paris Auto Show, in Paris, Monday, Oct. 14, 2024 (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

    Last month California firefighters had to douse a flaming battery in a Tesla Semi with about 50,000 gallons (190,000 liters) of water to extinguish flames after a crash, the National Transportation Safety Board said.

    In addition to the huge amount of water, firefighters used an aircraft to drop fire retardant on the “immediate area” of the electric truck as a precautionary measure, the agency said in a preliminary report.

    Firefighters said previously that the battery reached temperatures of 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit (540 Celsius) while it was in flames.

    The NTSB sent investigators to the August 19 crash along Interstate 80 near Emigrant Gap, about 70 miles (113 kilometers) northeast of Sacramento. The agency said it would look into fire risks posed by the truck’s large lithium-ion battery.

    The agency also found that the truck was not operating on one of Tesla’s partially automated driving systems at the time of the crash, the report said. The systems weren’t operational and “could not be engaged,” according to the agency.

    Comments / 4
    Add a Comment
    Marc Janssens
    14h ago
    Junk
    TRUMP Loses Biggly 2024
    1d ago
    Trump mobile
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Woman ‘stabbed a McDonald’s worker to death’ as he ate his meal inside a Mississippi restaurant
    The Independent8 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Russian man found adrift after two months at sea on tiny boat with body of brother and nephew
    The Independent1 day ago
    Alex Salmond died as he opened bottle of ketchup, witness claims
    The Independent23 hours ago
    A 16-year-old girl vanished in 2005. Two decades later, police find her body parts in freezer of Colorado home
    The Independent1 day ago
    Officer from MS Found in Patrol Car, Passed Out with Meth Pipe in Hand
    Mississippi News Group6 days ago
    Two girls were murdered in Delphi, Indiana, in 2017. The man accused of killing them is finally going to trial
    The Independent4 days ago
    Former West Union Teacher Indicted for Child Enticement
    Mississippi News Group3 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks25 days ago
    Massive National Retailer Announces They Are Closing Stores Next Week
    Elvis Duran and the Morning Show1 day ago
    Diddy’s Mother Told Him His Father Died in an Automobile Accident, But He Found Out the Truth
    Kristen Brady22 hours ago
    Can Kamala Harris beat Donald Trump? Latest poll updates
    The Independent1 day ago
    Father of son missing in Yellowstone warns if they don’t find him soon they will have to wait until spring
    The Independent17 hours ago
    Sara Sharif’s father said ‘I legally punished her and she died’, jury hears
    The Independent2 days ago
    Yellowstone downshifts search for missing hiker from ‘rescue’ to ‘recovery’
    WyoFile13 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon2 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard23 hours ago
    Denver spends another $6 million on migrants
    David Heitz28 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz13 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile15 days ago
    Timothy Smith Shares Details About Diddy's 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady8 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    Yellowstone worker mysteriously vanished on hike. Now his father has released haunting note found on mountain
    The Independent1 day ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today16 hours ago
    More than 400 criminal cases under review after Wyoming lab fails firearms test
    WyoFile24 days ago
    I nearly lost my bike to London’s angle grinder thieves
    The Independent4 days ago
    Dense breasts can make it harder to spot cancer on a mammogram
    The Independent3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy