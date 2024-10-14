Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Independent

    Holidaymakers warned as Spanish protests against holiday rentals see thousands take to streets

    By Natalie Wilson,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sho2N_0w60IAx700
    Protestors said ‘housing is a right, not a business’ REUTERS

    Tourists have been told to expect more overtourism protests in Spain after thousands marched to demand affordable housing in Madrid on Sunday.

    Incensed Spaniards walked the capital calling for lower house rental prices, holding signs that read ‘Housing is a right, not a business’ and stopping traffic on Madrid’s Gran Vía road

    The Spanish government estimates that 12,000 people took part in the protest against short-term rentals such as Airbnb and Booking.com.

    Tenants union Sindicato de Inquilinas led the rally, demanding the minister of housing, Isabel Rodriguez, resign for “her direct responsibility in the failure of the Housing Act, her servility towards renters and negligence in her management”.

    According to the Trade Union Confederation of Comisiones Obreras (CCOO), more than half of a worker’s salary goes towards housing in Spanish cities.

    “Policies that mobilise vacant and tourist housing into rental housing could increase the rental stock by 66 per cent in provincial capitals and cities with more than 50,000 inhabitants,” say the CCOO.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PBB9Y_0w60IAx700
    Thousands protested for lower rental prices on Sunday (Reuters)

    In Barcelona , thousands of protestors also demonstrated against the city’s decision to host the America’s Cup regatta under the slogan ‘Never again’, chanting that “Barcelona is not for sale”.

    The No Copa America group said the impact of the race meant “most flats in the coastal neighbourhoods are intended for seasonal rental at astronomical prices” ahead of the march on 13 October.

    In June, Barcelona City Hall announced that it would not renew any tourist apartment licenses after they expire in November 2028.

    Mayor Jaume Collboni said the move seeks to rein in soaring housing costs and make the Catalan capital more liveable for residents.

    The marches against overtourism come after travellers headed to the Canary Islands for half-term holidays warned to expect anti-tourism protests in “key tourist areas”.

    Following local concerns about the impact of overtourism, mass protests are reportedly planned across the Spanish islands to coincide with World Tourism Day on 20 October.

    Organisers say the protests aim to address the region’s economic model that champions tourism first and the quality of life for residents and the environment second.

    For more travel news and advice, listen to Simon Calder’s podcast

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Alex Salmond died as he opened bottle of ketchup, witness claims
    The Independent23 hours ago
    Russian man found adrift after two months at sea on tiny boat with body of brother and nephew
    The Independent1 day ago
    Woman ‘stabbed a McDonald’s worker to death’ as he ate his meal inside a Mississippi restaurant
    The Independent8 hours ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard23 hours ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon2 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile15 days ago
    Officer from MS Found in Patrol Car, Passed Out with Meth Pipe in Hand
    Mississippi News Group6 days ago
    Airbnb host refuses to refund mother who cancelled Florida family trip due to Hurricane Milton
    The Independent1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson11 days ago
    Ex-husband of Real Housewives star jailed for hiring mobster to assault her boyfriend
    The Independent15 hours ago
    Lottery ticket winner loses out on becoming a millionaire due to competition rules
    The Independent1 day ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber7 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Two men arrested after XL Bully killed in ‘deliberate attack’
    The Independent2 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks25 days ago
    Can Kamala Harris beat Donald Trump? Latest poll updates
    The Independent1 day ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza4 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz21 days ago
    In the heartland of Mexico's Sinaloa cartel, the old ways have changed and violence rages
    The Independent8 hours ago
    Italy sends the first ship with migrants to Albania as rights groups warn of a dangerous precedent
    The Independent1 day ago
    Denver spends another $6 million on migrants
    David Heitz28 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz6 days ago
    Father of son missing in Yellowstone warns if they don’t find him soon they will have to wait until spring
    The Independent17 hours ago
    Lucy Letby told colleague ‘I can’t wait for my first death’, inquiry hears
    The Independent1 day ago
    Advocates urge tenants of troubled Aurora, Colo. buildings to ask for damage deposits for new spaces
    David Heitz17 days ago
    US Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Michael Venning Fired as Command Chief of 81st Training Wing
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily18 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz8 days ago
    People are registering for Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally to not attend - here’s why the prank won’t work
    The Independent18 hours ago
    Former Staff Reveal Meghan Markle’s Extreme Anger Behind Closed Doors
    André Emilio19 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post21 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy