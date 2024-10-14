Breaking Bad star makes US election endorsement with powerful speech on abortion rights

Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston has publicly endorsed Kamala Harris to be the next president of the United States , highlighting his strong pro choice beliefs as the reason behind his support for the Democrat.

The 68-year-old actor has become one of a number of famous faces to approve of Harris for president in November’s election joining the likes of Taylor Swift , Billie Eilish , Stevie Wonder and Bruce Springsteen in the campaign.

Meanwhile, Harris’s opponent in the election, Donald Trump , has been publicly backed by Elon Musk, Amber Rose , Kid Rock and Dennis Quaid .

Cranston was speaking at a Democratic campaign rally in Phoenix, Arizona titled “Fighting for Reproductive Freedom”. During his speech, he said: “I‘m not a politician; I’m not a doctor or a lawyer, but I have played all of this on television.”

He continued: “But I am a father of a daughter, and it’s important to me for her life now and for the future and for other fathers’ daughters to be able to have within their lifetime the fundamental right of freedom of choice.”

“There should not be anyone but them deciding what happens to their own body. That’s why I’m enthusiastically supporting Vice President Harris and Gov. Walz,” added the Malcolm in the Middle star.

Cranston’s support for Harris has been met with enthusiasm online from his fans. One wrote: “THIS is what I’ve been waiting to hear. So important. Thank you, Bryan!”

A second joked: “In a world of Dennis Quaids, be a Bryan Cranston!”

A third said: “Just when I couldn’t love Bryan Cranston even more!”

Many other’s used the pun: “Breaking Good.”

Cranston’s support for Harris should not come as a surprise to many having previously given his backing to her in September at a town hall event hosted by Oprah Winfrey, appearing alongside Chris Rock and Ben Stiller .

In June 2022, the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade , issuing a ruling that upholds a Mississippi law banning most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy , and striking down constitutional protections for abortion rights.

The landmark precedent established in the 1973 ruling from Roe affirmed the constitutional right to abortion care.

The election is now less than a month away with both Harris and Trump now reportedly deadlocked in national polls .

The vice president and her opponent were tied in a new NBC News national poll of likely voters, both sitting at 48 per cent. In a CBS poll , Harris was ahead by one point nationally, 51 per cent to 50 per cent, and behind 49 per cent to 48 per cent in a consolidation of battleground states; both results well within the margin of error. And in an ABC News poll of registered voters, Harris was ahead 49 per cent to 47 per cent.