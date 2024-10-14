Jin of BTS to release solo album in November after return from military

Jin, the oldest member of the South Korean boyband BTS , has announced his return to music after being discharged from the military , with a solo album releasing in November.

Jin, whose real name is Kim Seok-jin , returned from mandatory military service in June this year. Afterwards, he held a fan meeting in Seoul to celebrate the 11th anniversary of the band’s debut and performed an extended version of his song “Super Tuna”.

Shortly after, he announced plans to release more solo music and perform in variety shows. “I’m trying to focus on my main job while showing my face as much as possible,” he said on online fan platform Weverse. “The results will be out in a few months so please wait a little longer.”

South Korean media confirmed with a statement from his agency BigHit Music that Jin’s solo album was coming in November.

“Jin is currently preparing for a new album with the goal of releasing it in November,” the agency was quoted as saying . “We will reveal more details as soon as they are finalised.”

Jin has hinted at his solo album several times in the past few months. When fellow BTS member Jimin released his album in June, Jin posted a comment under the Weverse announcement that read: “Jimin, I’m next.”

On a video live for fans in September, Jin said he had completed recording the album and the production process had ended some time ago as well. He also posted cryptic photos on his Instagram from what appeared to be a recording studio in July.

Since returning from the military, Jin has stepped up promotional activities, announcing his role as brand ambassador for Fred Jewelry and Gucci.

In July, Jin headed to Paris to serve as a torchbearer for South Korea at the 2024 Olympics.

“I feel extremely honoured to have been able to participate in today’s torch relay. I sincerely thank ARMY and all the fans who made it possible for me to carry the torch,” he said at the time.

Shortly before he started his military service in December 2022 , Jin released a single called “The Astronaut” with Coldplay.

The band’s other members – RM, Suga, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook – are still serving .

BTS are expected to reunite as a full group in 2026.