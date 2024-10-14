Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Independent

    Jin of BTS to release solo album in November after return from military

    By Shahana Yasmin,

    2 days ago

    Jin, the oldest member of the South Korean boyband BTS , has announced his return to music after being discharged from the military , with a solo album releasing in November.

    Jin, whose real name is Kim Seok-jin , returned from mandatory military service in June this year. Afterwards, he held a fan meeting in Seoul to celebrate the 11th anniversary of the band’s debut and performed an extended version of his song “Super Tuna”.

    Shortly after, he announced plans to release more solo music and perform in variety shows. “I’m trying to focus on my main job while showing my face as much as possible,” he said on online fan platform Weverse. “The results will be out in a few months so please wait a little longer.”

    South Korean media confirmed with a statement from his agency BigHit Music that Jin’s solo album was coming in November.

    “Jin is currently preparing for a new album with the goal of releasing it in November,” the agency was quoted as saying . “We will reveal more details as soon as they are finalised.”

    Jin has hinted at his solo album several times in the past few months. When fellow BTS member Jimin released his album in June, Jin posted a comment under the Weverse announcement that read: “Jimin, I’m next.”

    On a video live for fans in September, Jin said he had completed recording the album and the production process had ended some time ago as well. He also posted cryptic photos on his Instagram from what appeared to be a recording studio in July.

    Since returning from the military, Jin has stepped up promotional activities, announcing his role as brand ambassador for Fred Jewelry and Gucci.

    In July, Jin headed to Paris to serve as a torchbearer for South Korea at the 2024 Olympics.

    “I feel extremely honoured to have been able to participate in today’s torch relay. I sincerely thank ARMY and all the fans who made it possible for me to carry the torch,” he said at the time.

    Shortly before he started his military service in December 2022 , Jin released a single called “The Astronaut” with Coldplay.

    The band’s other members – RM, Suga, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook – are still serving .

    BTS are expected to reunite as a full group in 2026.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Russian man found adrift after two months at sea on tiny boat with body of brother and nephew
    The Independent1 day ago
    Alex Salmond died as he opened bottle of ketchup, witness claims
    The Independent23 hours ago
    Lottery ticket winner loses out on becoming a millionaire due to competition rules
    The Independent1 day ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen6 days ago
    Erik Menendez reveals what he’d say to his mom 35 years after murdering her
    The Independent17 hours ago
    Airbnb host refuses to refund mother who cancelled Florida family trip due to Hurricane Milton
    The Independent1 day ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks25 days ago
    Diddy’s Mother Told Him His Father Died in an Automobile Accident, But He Found Out the Truth
    Kristen Brady22 hours ago
    Father of son missing in Yellowstone warns if they don’t find him soon they will have to wait until spring
    The Independent17 hours ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson11 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard23 hours ago
    Ex-husband of Real Housewives star jailed for hiring mobster to assault her boyfriend
    The Independent15 hours ago
    Timothy Smith Shares Details About Diddy's 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady8 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    Yellowstone worker mysteriously vanished on hike. Now his father has released haunting note found on mountain
    The Independent1 day ago
    The Zodiac Women Who Don’t Need a Man: Unapologetically Fierce, Independent, and Thriving
    Emily Standley Allard11 days ago
    I nearly lost my bike to London’s angle grinder thieves
    The Independent4 days ago
    2 Family Friendly Festivals on Saturday With 1 Just for Kids
    Maria Shimizu Christensen10 days ago
    Lucy Letby told colleague ‘I can’t wait for my first death’, inquiry hears
    The Independent1 day ago
    Three people killed and 7,000 forced to leave homes as heavy rainfall causes floods in Sri Lanka
    The Independent2 days ago
    Nine-year-old’s discovery of mystery phone under family’s carpet sparks rabid speculation on TikTok
    The Independent1 day ago
    Body found ‘tied up and burned’ in tunnel under Tenerife main road
    The Independent4 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bosom Buddies' Actress Wendy Jo Sperber: 2 Decades After Her Tragic Death From Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato29 days ago
    Two men arrested after XL Bully killed in ‘deliberate attack’
    The Independent2 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson7 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney12 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy