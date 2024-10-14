The Independent
A record-setting teen climber returns home to Nepal to a hero's welcome
By Binaj Gurubacharya,2 days ago
Comments /
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Independent12 hours ago
The Independent18 hours ago
Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
The Independent1 day ago
Margaret Minnicks25 days ago
Kristen Brady1 day ago
The Independent1 day ago
A woman vanished in 2019 after moving to Colorado for a ‘fresh start.’ Cops now say she was choked and dismembered by two suspects
The Independent6 hours ago
Two girls were murdered in Delphi, Indiana, in 2017. The man accused of killing them is finally going to trial
The Independent4 days ago
The Independent2 days ago
A 16-year-old girl vanished in 2005. Two decades later, police find her body parts in freezer of Colorado home
The Independent2 days ago
The Independent5 hours ago
André Emilio20 days ago
David Heitz22 days ago
The Current GA4 days ago
The Independent4 days ago
Maria Shimizu Christensen11 days ago
Bucks County Beacon3 days ago
M Henderson12 days ago
Alameda Postlast hour
Father of son missing in Yellowstone warns if they don’t find him soon they will have to wait until spring
The Independent1 day ago
Bryce Gruber8 days ago
Mississippi News Group15 days ago
David Heitz13 days ago
Camilo Díaz19 days ago
The Independent4 days ago
The Independent4 days ago
Jacksonville Today6 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.
Comments / 0