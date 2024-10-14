Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Independent

    A record-setting teen climber returns home to Nepal to a hero's welcome

    By Binaj Gurubacharya,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04c0Hi_0w5wwkL700
    Nepal Mountaineering Record Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

    A Sherpa teenager who became the youngest person to scale all the world’s 14 highest peaks returned home to Nepal on Monday to a hero's welcome.

    Nima Rinji Sherpa, 18, reached the 8,027-meter (26,335-foot) summit of Mount Shishapangma in China last week, completing his mission to climb the world's peaks that are more than 8,000 meters (26,247 feet) high. He broke a previous record by another Sherpa, who was 30 years old at the time.

    Nepal's Tourism Minister Badri Prasad Pandey, along with members of the climbing community, fellow Sherpas and supporters, lined up outside Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu to offer flowers and scarfs to Nima Rinji.

    "I am very happy and I want to say thank you so much everyone. It was a difficult mission but finally I was able to be successful," Nima Rinji told reporters.

    He comes from a well-known family in the Sherpa mountaineering community. His father and two uncles run the Seven Summits Treks in Nepal, which has become a leading company serving clients in Nepal, China and Pakistan.

    Famous for their skills on the world’s highest peaks, Sherpas were once relegated to support staff but now are emerging out of the shadows of their Western peers. Several mountaineering records have been achieved by Sherpa climbers.

    After his latest and final climb on Wednesday, Nima Rinji wrote on his Instagram account that it was “a tribute to every Sherpa who has ever dared to dream beyond the traditional boundaries set for them.”

    “Mountaineering is more than labor; it is a testament to our strength, resilience, and passion,” he wrote, adding that he wanted to show that the younger generation of Sherpas can rise above the stereotype of being only support climbers and embrace their potential.

    “We are not just guides; we are trailblazers. Let this be a call to every Sherpa to see the dignity in our work, the power in our heritage, and the limitless possibilities in our future,” he said.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Girl, 15, diagnosed with cancer after ‘constant itch’ mistaken for allergic reaction
    The Independent12 hours ago
    Woman ‘stabbed a McDonald’s worker to death’ as he ate his meal inside a Mississippi restaurant
    The Independent18 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Alex Salmond died as he opened bottle of ketchup, witness claims
    The Independent1 day ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks25 days ago
    Diddy’s Mother Told Him His Father Died in an Automobile Accident, But He Found Out the Truth
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    Erik Menendez reveals what he’d say to his mom 35 years after murdering her
    The Independent1 day ago
    A woman vanished in 2019 after moving to Colorado for a ‘fresh start.’ Cops now say she was choked and dismembered by two suspects
    The Independent6 hours ago
    Two girls were murdered in Delphi, Indiana, in 2017. The man accused of killing them is finally going to trial
    The Independent4 days ago
    Can Kamala Harris beat Donald Trump? Latest poll updates
    The Independent2 days ago
    A 16-year-old girl vanished in 2005. Two decades later, police find her body parts in freezer of Colorado home
    The Independent2 days ago
    Armed teenager tries to rob a pizza shop – but gets beaten up by the employees
    The Independent5 hours ago
    Former Staff Reveal Meghan Markle’s Extreme Anger Behind Closed Doors
    André Emilio20 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz22 days ago
    50 houses remain empty; Brunswick Housing Authority says it’s due to its own mishaps
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Body found ‘tied up and burned’ in tunnel under Tenerife main road
    The Independent4 days ago
    2 Family Friendly Festivals on Saturday With 1 Just for Kids
    Maria Shimizu Christensen11 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon3 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson12 days ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Postlast hour
    Father of son missing in Yellowstone warns if they don’t find him soon they will have to wait until spring
    The Independent1 day ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber8 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group15 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz13 days ago
    These Two Tiny Shih Tzu Siblings Are Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz19 days ago
    Dense breasts can make it harder to spot cancer on a mammogram
    The Independent4 days ago
    I nearly lost my bike to London’s angle grinder thieves
    The Independent4 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy