Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Independent

    Lammy hails ‘historic moment’ ahead of talks on UK-EU security cooperation

    By Christopher McKeon,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X8p1e_0w5wWyal00
    David Lammy is meeting his 27 EU counterparts in Luxembourg as part of the Government’s efforts to ‘reset’ relations with Europe (James Manning/PA) PA Wire

    Foreign Secretary David Lammy has arrived in Luxembourg to discuss security issues with his EU counterparts as the Government continues its attempt to “reset” relations with the bloc.

    Mr Lammy is the first Foreign Secretary to attend the EU’s Foreign Affairs Council for two years, and he hailed his visit as a “historic moment” as he arrived for the meeting on Monday morning.

    He told reporters: “UK and Europe’s security is indivisible.

    “And at this moment, whether it is the aggression of Russia in Ukraine, the tremendous issues and conflicts in the Middle East, or global affairs or geopolitical affairs more generally, it is hugely important that the UK and Europe remain steadfast and clear.”

    The talks will focus on the main challenges facing European security, including discussions on how the UK and EU can work together to tackle continued Russian aggression and interference across the continent, as well as the escalating crisis in the Middle East, including the ongoing threat posed by Iran.

    The trip, at the invitation of Josep Borrell , EU high representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, follows the Prime Minister’s recent visit to Brussels where he pledged to move beyond Brexit and make the UK’s relationship with the EU work for the British people.

    Prior to the visit, Foreign Secretary David Lammy said: “UK security is indivisible from European security. This Government is determined to reset our relationships and deepen ties with our European partners in order to make us all safer.

    “This visit is an opportunity for the UK to be back at the table, discussing the most pressing global issues with our closest neighbours and tackle the seismic challenges we all face.”

    The Foreign Office has said UK attendance at the meeting will be part of more regular engagement, with plans for closer working on international affairs.

    Last week the Prime Minister met European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen for talks in Brussels, with Sir Keir Starmer promising to offer “pragmatic, sensible leadership” as he pushed for a reset in the UK-EU relationship after the turbulent Tory years.

    Ms von der Leyen said the various arrangements put in place since the Brexit vote, including the Trade and Co-operation Agreement (TCA), needed to be fully implemented.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Labour seeks to balance P&O criticism after Starmer slaps down call for boycott
    The Independent4 days ago
    Union boss warns Starmer’s attacks on Haigh ‘unacceptable’ in P&O investment row
    The Independent4 days ago
    Hundreds of Afghan commandos to be brought to Britain as minister finally admits troops were employed by UK
    The Independent2 days ago
    Alex Salmond died as he opened bottle of ketchup, witness claims
    The Independent1 day ago
    Zelenskyy's 'victory plan' includes a big hurdle for the West: NATO membership for Ukraine
    The Independent10 hours ago
    Sara Sharif’s father said ‘I legally punished her and she died’, jury hears
    The Independent2 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks25 days ago
    Can Kamala Harris beat Donald Trump? Latest poll updates
    The Independent2 days ago
    Former Staff Reveal Meghan Markle’s Extreme Anger Behind Closed Doors
    André Emilio20 days ago
    50 houses remain empty; Brunswick Housing Authority says it’s due to its own mishaps
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria7 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post22 days ago
    Fox News’s Bret Baier is shutting down MAGA supporters fuming over his Harris interview
    The Independent1 day ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon3 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson12 days ago
    Body found ‘tied up and burned’ in tunnel under Tenerife main road
    The Independent4 days ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Postlast hour
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Dense breasts can make it harder to spot cancer on a mammogram
    The Independent4 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Schoolgirl Sara Sharif suffered a catalogue of 71 injuries before her death, jury told
    The Independent4 hours ago
    Three people killed and 7,000 forced to leave homes as heavy rainfall causes floods in Sri Lanka
    The Independent2 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Denver spends another $6 million on migrants
    David Heitz29 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Man who sent ‘disgustingly racist’ letter to Rishi Sunak sentenced
    The Independent1 day ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz7 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA13 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy