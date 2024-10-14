Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Independent

    Watch live: Keir Starmer unveils AI investments at international summit

    By Holly Patrick,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ORM5H_0w5wJ3q200
    via REUTERS

    Watch live as Sir Keir Starmer is set to address the International Investment Summit 2024 on Monday, 14 October.

    The prime minister is expected to pledge to get rid of regulation that “needlessly holds back investment” at the major business conference.

    Labour is set to unveil investment deals worth billions in AI , life sciences and infrastructure as the government is eager to show it is making progress on its mission to deliver economic growth after marking 100 days in office and ahead of the Chancellor’s first Budget on 30 October.

    Technology secretary Peter Kyle has said he stands “absolutely ready to engage” with Elon Musk after it was reported the Tesla chief was not invited to Monday’s summit.

    Mr Kyle told Times Radio that Mr Musk “doesn’t tend to do these sort of events”, after previous reports that the tech boss had been snubbed as a result of his social media posts during this summer’s riots.

    Asked whether the Government should have invited the X owner, Mr Kyle told the station: “Let me just send my very best to him on the safe landing of the booster rocket yesterday, it was a stunning achievement and I did watch slack-jawed at the staggering achievement that that represented.

    “Elon Musk has never come to any of the past investment summits that have been held under the previous government, he doesn’t tend to do these sort of events, but I stand absolutely ready to engage with him, to talk about any potential global investments he’s making – I’m not aware of any at this moment in time.”

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Labour seeks to balance P&O criticism after Starmer slaps down call for boycott
    The Independent4 days ago
    Union boss warns Starmer’s attacks on Haigh ‘unacceptable’ in P&O investment row
    The Independent4 days ago
    Alex Salmond died as he opened bottle of ketchup, witness claims
    The Independent1 day ago
    Sara Sharif’s father said ‘I legally punished her and she died’, jury hears
    The Independent2 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks25 days ago
    Can Kamala Harris beat Donald Trump? Latest poll updates
    The Independent2 days ago
    Former Staff Reveal Meghan Markle’s Extreme Anger Behind Closed Doors
    André Emilio20 days ago
    50 houses remain empty; Brunswick Housing Authority says it’s due to its own mishaps
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria7 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post22 days ago
    Fox News’s Bret Baier is shutting down MAGA supporters fuming over his Harris interview
    The Independent1 day ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon3 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson12 days ago
    Body found ‘tied up and burned’ in tunnel under Tenerife main road
    The Independent4 days ago
    Dawn Sturgess found foaming at mouth in bath after spraying Novichok on wrist
    The Independent9 hours ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Postlast hour
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz13 days ago
    I nearly lost my bike to London’s angle grinder thieves
    The Independent4 days ago
    Schoolgirl Sara Sharif suffered a catalogue of 71 injuries before her death, jury told
    The Independent4 hours ago
    Three people killed and 7,000 forced to leave homes as heavy rainfall causes floods in Sri Lanka
    The Independent2 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Denver spends another $6 million on migrants
    David Heitz29 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Strictly’s first blind contestant Chris McCausland says he and pro partner are ‘winging it’
    The Independent4 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA13 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz3 days ago
    Connection Between Clutter Anxiety, and Depression
    Declutterbuzz1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy