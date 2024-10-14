Watch live: Keir Starmer unveils AI investments at international summit

via REUTERS

Watch live as Sir Keir Starmer is set to address the International Investment Summit 2024 on Monday, 14 October.

The prime minister is expected to pledge to get rid of regulation that “needlessly holds back investment” at the major business conference.

Labour is set to unveil investment deals worth billions in AI , life sciences and infrastructure as the government is eager to show it is making progress on its mission to deliver economic growth after marking 100 days in office and ahead of the Chancellor’s first Budget on 30 October.

Technology secretary Peter Kyle has said he stands “absolutely ready to engage” with Elon Musk after it was reported the Tesla chief was not invited to Monday’s summit.

Mr Kyle told Times Radio that Mr Musk “doesn’t tend to do these sort of events”, after previous reports that the tech boss had been snubbed as a result of his social media posts during this summer’s riots.

Asked whether the Government should have invited the X owner, Mr Kyle told the station: “Let me just send my very best to him on the safe landing of the booster rocket yesterday, it was a stunning achievement and I did watch slack-jawed at the staggering achievement that that represented.

“Elon Musk has never come to any of the past investment summits that have been held under the previous government, he doesn’t tend to do these sort of events, but I stand absolutely ready to engage with him, to talk about any potential global investments he’s making – I’m not aware of any at this moment in time.”