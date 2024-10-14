Finn Wolfhard has one ‘meaningful’ item from Stranger Things he wants to keep when show has finished

Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard is hoping to take home a few souvenirs from the show when the new season has finished filming.

The fifth and final season of Stranger Things has been eagerly anticipated by fans, some of whom expressed exasperation that it will not arrive on screens until 2025. The fourth season was released two years ago.

Wolfhard, now 21, has played Mike Wheeler since the show began on Netflix in 2016 and hopes that when the final season has concluded he can take home a “meaningful” object from the first ever episode.

“It’s a little thing, but I think it would be very meaningful – the first Dungeons and Dragons Demogorgon piece that I slam on the table. I think would be really cool to keep,” the actor told People .

“And then obviously the bikes. The bikes are amazing,” added Wolfhard. The bicycles in the series are the primary mode of transport for the main characters as they roam around Hawkins, Indiana solving various mysteries.

Wolfhard also reveald that filming on the “very special” season has almost finished. “I mean, being able to just be with everyone knowing it is the last season has been really great, but it’s pretty surreal,” added the Ghostbusters star.

Finn Wolfhard pictured in December 2022 (Getty Images)

The new season, which still does not have an official release date, will see The Shawshank Redemption director Frank Darabont come out of retirement to direct two episodes.

Speaking to The Daily Beast, Darabont expressed his love for the hit Netflix series and said: “What really dragged me out of retirement was that my wife and I really love this show.

“Our content now is so filled with horrible people doing horrible things for greedy reasons but Stranger Things has so much heart. That positivity is something I really responded to.”

No details about the new season have been officially confirmed, but Terminator star Linda Hamilton is confirmed to be in the show alongside original cast members Wolfhard, David Harbour, Sadie Sink, Joe Keery and Millie Bobby Brown

Wolfhard will next be seen in the Jason Reitman movie Saturday Night , which tells the story of the 90 minutes before the first ever episode of the sketch show, which aired in 1975.

Wolfhard will play NBC Page in the comedy, which also stars Rachel Sennott, Gabriel LaBelle, Cory Michael Smith, Ella Hunt and Dylan O’Brien as various SNL alumni from the original cast including Chevy Chase, Rosie Shuster, Dan Aykroyd, Lorne Michaels and John Belushi.