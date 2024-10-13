Open in App
    Hollywood legend Al Pacino reveals how he nearly died from Covid: ‘My pulse stopped’

    By Lucy Leeson,

    2 days ago

    Hollywood legend Al Pacino has revealed how he nearly died from Covid , as nurses told him his pulse had stopped.

    The 84-year-old actor spoke of his dangerous brush with death during an interview on CBS Sunday Morning today (13 October).

    Pacino was asked: “How close we come to losing you over Covid?

    The Godfather star replied: “It was out of this world. I was here and then I wasn’t. The nurse said my pulse stopped

    “I felt close to death. It was so real. I didn’t see any light, I didn’t see anything at all.”

