Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Independent

    Strictly’s Wynne Evans and Katya Jones address fan concern over ‘weird’ behaviour on live show

    By Lydia Spencer-Elliott,

    2 days ago

    Wynne Evans and Katya Jones have responded to fan concern over their interactions on Strictly Come Dancing on Saturday night (12 October).

    Viewers became troubled by the opera singer, 52, and his professional partner’s behaviour after Jones was spotted moving Evans’ hand off her waist and back onto her hip in the background of one shot.

    Later in the programme, fans also spotted Jones swerving a high five from Evans and rolling her eyes as they waited for the other contestants to be given their scores alongside host Claudia Winkleman .

    Both clips of the seemingly uncomfortable interactions went viral on social media during the Strictly live show. “Something is off,” one person wrote on X/Twitter. “Drama is brewing,” another fan added.

    Evans and Jones have since shared a video on social media reassuring viewers that there is nothing amiss between them.

    “Hi everyone, it’s Wynne and Katya here. We just wanted to say, we were just messing around in the Clauditorium on Saturday night,” Jones said.

    “We just wanted to say sorry. It was a silly joke,” the professional dancer added.

    “Yeah. Sorry,” Evans said, adding in the video’s caption: “Apologies for this tonight we were just messing around. We really are amazing friends. The high 5’s [are] a running joke. Have a great evening.”

    One fan responded in the comments: “Glad you’ve come out straight away to get rid of the nonsense! Loved your dance tonight.”

    Meanwhile, another person added: “Katya, I’m so sorry this happened to you.”

    Evans and Jones performed a Tango to “Money, Money, Money” by ABBA on Saturday night, which was heavily praised by the judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke.

    The Tango gave Evans and Jones their highest score of the competition so far with two eights and two nines taking them to joint second in the leaderboard with 34.

    Du Beke declared the performance one of Evans’ most commendable dances with Mabuse adding: “I feel for me personally, this is your best dance yet.”

    Meanwhile, Revel Horwood added: “Your thumb was sticking up, was a disappointment. But I love, love, loved it - Wynne, Wynne, Wynne!”

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Strictly’s first blind contestant Chris McCausland says he and pro partner are ‘winging it’
    The Independent3 days ago
    Oti Mabuse says border control told white husband to ‘show proof’ he is baby’s father
    The Independent17 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Erik Menendez reveals what he’d say to his mom 35 years after murdering her
    The Independent7 hours ago
    This Little Shih Tzu With Special Needs Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz23 days ago
    Covid XEC: What are the symptoms of new virus strain?
    The Independent15 hours ago
    Lt Dan’s daughter fears attention dad is getting after Hurricane Milton will send him to ‘early grave’
    The Independent3 days ago
    Ex-husband of 'Real Housewives' star gets seven years for hiring mobster to assault her boyfriend
    The Independent6 hours ago
    Tupac’s brother Mopreme Shakur recalls Diddy calling to say he wasn’t involved in rapper’s murder
    The Independent3 days ago
    The Zodiac Women Who Don’t Need a Man: Unapologetically Fierce, Independent, and Thriving
    Emily Standley Allard11 days ago
    Father of son missing in Yellowstone warns if they don’t find him soon they will have to wait until spring
    The Independent7 hours ago
    Diddy’s Mother Told Him His Father Died in an Automobile Accident, But He Found Out the Truth
    Kristen Brady13 hours ago
    In Memory of 'Bosom Buddies' Actress Wendy Jo Sperber: 2 Decades After Her Tragic Death From Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato29 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson11 days ago
    Lottery ticket winner loses out on becoming a millionaire due to competition rules
    The Independent1 day ago
    Body found ‘tied up and burned’ in tunnel under Tenerife main road
    The Independent3 days ago
    Mom accused of crashing car and abandoning 9-year-old son with injuries so severe his skull was showing
    The Independent1 day ago
    ‘I just snapped’: Killer grandma speaks out for first time in I’m Not a Monster documentary
    The Independent2 days ago
    A 30-year-old woman is accused of senselessly murdering three people in three days. She’s been labeled a serial killer
    The Independent3 days ago
    I nearly lost my bike to London’s angle grinder thieves
    The Independent3 days ago
    People are registering for Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally to not attend - here’s why the prank won’t work
    The Independent9 hours ago
    Jelly Roll reveals he attended his first Alcoholics Anonymous meeting at 14: ‘I was court-ordered’
    The Independent3 days ago
    Keir Starmer backs Brick by Brick as he recalls the horror of nurse stabbed by ex-partner 71 times
    The Independent3 days ago
    Trump is selling a nearly $1m ‘Ultra MAGA Experience’ package – but nobody knows what it includes
    The Independent1 day ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney12 days ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post17 days ago
    'Dark Shadows' Actor John Lasell Dies at 95: A Look Back at His Life and Career
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy