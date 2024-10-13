Open in App
    Si King says past few months have been a ‘struggle’ following Dave Myers’ death

    By Hannah Roberts,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PtYgu_0w55ORUs00
    The Hairy Bikers – Si King and Dave Myers – had been friends for decades (Dominic Lipinski/PA) PA Archive

    TV chef Si King said the past few months have been a “struggle” following the death of his Hairy Bikers co-star Dave Myers .

    Myers, who found fame alongside King, his friend of 30 years, as part of the motorcycle-riding cooking duo, died at the age of 66 in February.

    In 2022 he had revealed his diagnosis with cancer and said he was undergoing chemotherapy.

    In a first-person article for The Sunday Times, King, 57, said: “I’ll be honest with you, the past few months have been a struggle.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fcyfy_0w55ORUs00
    The Hairy Bikers (Ian West/PA) (PA Archive)

    “More than once I was on the verge of jumping on my bike and heading into the sunset.

    “Not tell anyone where I was going. Just clear off and never come back.

    “Other times I was raging. Raging at that bloody disease, at God and anything else I could think of. People were asking what I was going to do next.

    “The answer is I am going to take some time to reflect on the life I had with my best mate, and think about moving forwards.

    “Which is exactly what Dave would have wanted. Move forward, don’t dwell on the past.”

    King revealed he has been putting together a new anthology of classic Hairy Bikers recipes and added that “there are a few new projects on the horizon”.

    “But even if I end up doing nothing more than making bacon sarnies and playing a few gigs with my band, that’s fine by me. Happy days!”, he said.

    He continued: “I keep getting asked if the Hairy Bikers have left a legacy.

    “Yeah, I’d like to think we made a little bit of difference, here and there.

    I’ll miss him. But there is a future for me, and I’m excited for what’s coming next

    Si King

    “Just two regular blokes, having a go at beef rendang or apple pie. Hopefully we caught the attention of people who didn’t normally watch swanky cooking programmes on telly.”

    He added: “Overweight, scruffy, working-class northerners don’t often get presented with an opportunity like the Hairy Bikers.

    “It was a beautiful, magical thing and I’ll miss it. I’ll miss him. But there is a future for me, and I’m excited for what’s coming next.”

    The pair met in 1992 and King said their relationship “was sealed over a tandoori chicken masala, four poppadoms and three pints of lager”.

    Their first TV appearance together was The Hairy Bikers’ Cookbook in 2004, which was part cooking show and part travel programme and in the first episode the duo rode the length of Portugal.

    In June, thousands of motorcyclists travelled from London to Myers’ hometown in Barrow-in-Furness as part of the first Dave Day, a memorial motorcycle ride in honour of the TV chef.

