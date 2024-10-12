Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Independent

    ‘Scotland is a country not a county’: Alex Salmond’s final messages on X/Twitter just before death

    By Tara Cobham,

    2 days ago

    Former Scottish first minister Alex Salmond penned a series of poignant X posts about Scottish independence just before his sudden death at the age of 69 .

    The Alba leader died on Saturday afternoon at the Institute for Cultural Diplomacy Forum in the North Macedonia lake-resort town of Ohrid, the party’s general secretary Chris McEleny confirmed.

    Mr Salmond had made a speech at the event, and the party said it understood he suffered a heart attack at lunch in a crowded room, although there will be a post-mortem examination to confirm the cause of death.

    Tributes have been pouring in for Mr Salmond – who served as first minister of Scotland from 2007 to 2014 and was leader of the SNP on two occasions, from 1990 to 2000 and from 2004 to 2014.

    Contemporaries from across the political spectrum expressed their condolences and shock at his death, with many referencing his passion for Scotland and fight for Scottish independence.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rxavr_0w4hZfXL00
    Former Scottish first minister Alex Salmond has died suddenly at the age of 69 (Getty)

    Fittingly, Mr Salmond’s final posts on X, formerly Twitter, were about the cause that was so important to him, with “Scotland is a country not a county” being his last words posted on the social media platform.

    Just after 2pm, he wrote: “Tony Blair used to whine that he never really compared the Scottish Parliament to an ‘English Parish Council’, it was only the nasty Scottish press who twisted his remarks! In fact, he did so compare.

    “Similarly, there is little point in John Swinney complaining that his attendance at the grandly titled Council of the Nations and Regions doesn’t carry a perception of a regional status for the nation of Scotland – it does deliver that status.

    “Of course the first minister has the right to insist on bilateral JMC meetings with the prime minister. I am not sure in which world that correct business approach includes a convivial group selfie with the political opponent who is freezing Scots’ pensioners.

    “If John or his advisers had read Gordon Brown’s original proposal for this Council, then they would have realised that this wasn’t some ad hoc reset meeting, but part of a plan to pull any independence teeth from devolution.

    “It is designed to diminish the status of our parliament and the first minister. Part of becoming independent is about thinking independently, not subserviently. John should have politely declined the meeting with the words ‘Scotland is a country not a county’.”

    Scotland’s first minister and SNP leader Mr Swinney was among the politicians who paid tribute to Mr Salmond, saying he was “deeply shocked and saddened” by his “untimely death.”

    Sir Keir Starmer called Mr Salmond a “monumental figure of Scottish and UK politics” for more than 30 years who “leaves behind a lasting legacy”.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k3OCX_0w4hZfXL00
    Contemporaries from across the political spectrum expressed their condolences and shock at Alex Salmond’s death, with many referencing his passion for Scotland and fight for Scottish independence (PA Archive)

    Kenny MacAskill, Alba deputy leader, said the party “grieves the loss of their founder and leader” but that “the dream he cherished so closely and came so close to delivering will never die”.

    Former first minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon , who succeeded Mr Salmond in the post, said she was “shocked and sorry” to learn of the death of her “mentor”.

    Mr Salmond launched his rival Scottish independence party, Alba, in 2021 after his relationship with his successor Ms Sturgeon fractured.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    R McCann10th
    2d ago
    Corrupt Bastard
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Lottery ticket winner loses out on becoming a millionaire due to competition rules
    The Independent12 hours ago
    Woman sent mother photo of cattle before she was ‘trampled to death’ in field
    The Independent15 hours ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile14 days ago
    What archaeologists are learning from the discovery of 50 extremely rare Viking skulls
    The Independent15 hours ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio6 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida17 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon1 day ago
    Trump threatens to withhold firefighting funds from California after accusing FEMA of not doing enough
    The Independent2 days ago
    Nine-year-old’s discovery of mystery phone under family’s carpet sparks rabid speculation on TikTok
    The Independent6 hours ago
    Body found ‘tied up and burned’ in tunnel under Tenerife main road
    The Independent2 days ago
    Jannik Sinner seals year-end top spot after reaching Shanghai Masters final
    The Independent2 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Dmitry Bivol details what it’s really like to face Artur Beterbiev’s power
    The Independent14 hours ago
    Trump tantrums over ‘Apprentice’ biopic in middle-of-the-night rant: A ‘fake’ and ‘classless’ movie
    The Independent14 hours ago
    Dense breasts can make it harder to spot cancer on a mammogram
    The Independent2 days ago
    Novichok perfume bottle contained enough poison to kill thousands, inquiry told
    The Independent16 hours ago
    Town fines resident who projected Trump sign onto municipal water tower
    The Independent7 hours ago
    Woman dies after going overboard from cruise ship off Channel Islands
    The Independent2 days ago
    Seoul says North Korea prepares to destroy the northern sides of inter-Korean roads no longer in use
    The Independent1 day ago
    Birth of rare calf said to be smallest species of wild cattle captured on video
    The Independent5 hours ago
    The £3 miracle pill hailed as ‘Ozempic for drinking’
    The Independent18 hours ago
    50 houses remain empty; Brunswick Housing Authority says it’s due to its own mishaps
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Jelly Roll reveals he attended his first Alcoholics Anonymous meeting at 14: ‘I was court-ordered’
    The Independent2 days ago
    Beterbiev vs Bivol official scorecards revealed as Eddie Hearn makes ‘disgusting’ jibe
    The Independent1 day ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida17 days ago
    Trump, after mocking Harris over teleprompter use, stops rally to remove sign that fell on his
    The Independent3 days ago
    Ian Hislop has uncomfortable Have I Got News For You exchange with ex-Tory MP Andrea Jenkyns
    The Independent2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy