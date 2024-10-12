Open in App
    The Independent

    Melania Trump claims it’s ‘tricky’ to trust the government

    By Rachel Sharp,

    2 days ago

    Melania Trump has claimed that it’s “tricky” to trust the US government as she continues her media blitz to plug her new memoir.

    The former first lady , whose book Melania was released this week, appeared on Some Future Day podcast where she revealed her skepticism about there being “so many rules” for the American people.

    “Trust, it’s [an] interesting word,” she said.

    “Because first you need to trust yourself ... and then you see if you could trust other people. Trust is also shown, it’s like sometimes actions or words.”

    She went on to urge Americans to be “vigilant” as she claimed it can be “a little bit tricky” to trust the government.

    “It’s very tricky, because it’s so many people involved, that’s why,” she told podcast host Marc Beckman .

    “And so many rules … the government should not control us, right? So, can you trust the government? Not in everything. You need to be vigilant.”

    The former first lady did not go into detail about her skepticism with the US government – the government that her husband Donald Trump once spearheaded and hopes to yet again come January.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GrnCi_0w4gVDaS00
    Melania Trump claims it’s ‘tricky’ to trust the government (AFP via Getty Images)

    However, Melania has previously amplified conspiracies that there was something suspicious about the first assassination attempt on her husband at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July.

    When asked further as to whether her “trust flag” would go up for some foreign leaders such as Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, Melania confirmed that it would.

    “Yes, of course,” she said.

    Her husband, meanwhile, has faced mounting scrutiny over his relationship with Putin.

    According to Bob Woodward’s new book War, Trump has spoken with Putin seven times in the years since he left the White House.

    He also sent Putin medical equipment at the start of the Covid pandemic , the book reveals. Trump denies the claims – while the Kremlin has sought to confirm the reporting about the Covid response.

    Melania’s interview comes as the former first lady – who has been largely absent from her husband’s reelection campaign – has returned to the limelight to promote her memoir.

    In the book, Melania reveals that she supports abortion rights – in a major rift with her husband.

    She also writes her son Barron was bullied over the rumors he was autistic in 2010 , opens up about her relationship with Donald and sets the stage for building her own brand.

    G47 .
    49m ago
    Then go back to your country
    Ruben Gutierrez
    1h ago
    Not many people trust the government any longer
