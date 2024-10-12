The Independent
Melania Trump claims it’s ‘tricky’ to trust the government
By Rachel Sharp,2 days ago
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 224
Add a Comment
G47 .
49m ago
Ruben Gutierrez
1h ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The New Republic3 days ago
the-independent.com7 days ago
iheart.com1 day ago
The Independent14 hours ago
André Emilio6 days ago
Uncovering Florida17 days ago
Bucks County Beacon1 day ago
The Independent15 hours ago
The Independent2 days ago
The Independent6 hours ago
The Independent2 days ago
The Independent3 days ago
Trump says a national abortion ban is ‘off the table.’ Seconds later, he says ‘we’ll see what happens’
The Independent1 day ago
Mediaite3 days ago
Seoul says North Korea prepares to destroy the northern sides of inter-Korean roads no longer in use
The Independent1 day ago
The Independent11 hours ago
The Independent16 hours ago
The Hill1 day ago
Bryce Gruber6 days ago
Alamogordo Conservative Daily16 days ago
NewsNation1 day ago
Jacksonville Today11 days ago
André Emilio18 days ago
Navalny’s prison diary: Guards slipped sweets in his pocket to ‘undermine’ hunger strike as he lost 1kg a day
The Independent2 days ago
The Independent2 days ago
The Independent18 hours ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.