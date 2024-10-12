Strictly’s Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystal praised for ‘smoldering’ chemistry amid growing romance rumours

Strictly Come Dancing’s Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystal were praised for their “smoldering” chemistry amid rumours of a budding romance .

The reality TV star and professional dancer took on a Quickstep to The Jam’s A Town Called Malice on Saturday night (12 October).

Rumours of a romance between the pair have heated up since their partnering earlier this year, with the TOWIE star’s best friend Sam Thompson even admitting he thought Wicks was “in love ” with Jowita.

It seems head judge Shirley Ballas is also a fan of the couple as she praised them for their amazing chemistry.