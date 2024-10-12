Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Independent

    Radio 2 presenter Johnnie Walker: ‘I’m not worried about dying’

    By Kerri-Ann Roper,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VceCX_0w4CzgHn00
    DJ Johnnie Walker is stepping down from presenting Sounds of the 70s and The Rock Show on BBC Radio 2 at the end of October (Fiona Hanson/WPA/PA) PA Archive

    Terminally-ill DJ Johnnie Walker has said he is “not worried about dying”, but has shared his fears about what his last moments may be like due to his health condition.

    The BBC radio presenter announced earlier in the month that he was retiring from radio after 58 years due to ill health, having been previously diagnosed with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

    The 79-year-old told listeners he was stepping down from presenting Sounds of the 70s and The Rock Show on BBC Radio 2 at the end of October.

    “I’m not worried about dying. I have an unshakeable belief in an after-life. I think it’s a beautiful place. Unless you’ve done some awful things down here, I don’t think there’s anything to fear,” he said in an interview with the Daily Mail.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lLyAl_0w4CzgHn00
    The DJ’s last episode of The Rock Show will air on Friday October 25 (BBC/PA)

    “What I am a little bit frightened of is what the end will be like when you’re fighting for breath. It doesn’t sound a very nice way to go.”

    His condition IPF is one “in which the lungs become scarred and breathing becomes increasingly difficult”, according to the NHS .

    The NHS website says it is not clear what causes the condition and that treatments can reduce the rate at which it worsens, but that there is “currently no treatment that can stop or reverse the scarring of the lungs”.

    Birmingham-born presenter Walker began his radio career in 1966 on Swinging Radio England, an offshore pirate station.

    He later moved to Radio Caroline, where he became a household name hosting the hugely popular night-time show.

    Walker went on to join BBC Radio 1 in 1969, continuing until 1976, with him later moving to San Francisco , where he recorded a weekly show broadcast on Radio Luxembourg.

    He returned to the BBC in the early 1980s and has remained ever since.

    Walker is wheelchair-bound and relies on oxygen from a machine, with his wife of more than two decades, Tiggy, caring for him, the paper says.

    Announcing his radio departure on air on October 6, Walker told listeners he was “making a very sad announcement” and vowed he would “make the last three shows as good as I possibly can”.

    Radio 2 boss Helen Thomas said in a statement that Walker was “quite simply a broadcasting legend”, adding: “We are in awe of his incredible legacy which speaks for itself.”

    Former The Old Grey Whistle Test presenter Bob Harris will take over from him on Sounds of the 70s while Shaun Keaveny becomes the new presenter of The Rock Show on November 1.

    Walker’s last episode of The Rock Show airs on October 25 from 11pm-12am and his final episode of Sounds of the 70s will air on Sunday October 27 from 3pm-5pm.

    He told the Daily Mail: “It will be a huge wrench to hang up my headphones. I feel quite a connection with my listeners because of the passing years.

    “I get emails from people who say, ‘I was with you when you were on Radio Caroline’, so we’re talking 58 years ago. Imagine what we’ve been through together.”

    He said: “I feel a great sadness. But I didn’t want to reach a point where the BBC was going to say, ‘Johnnie, we don’t think you’re well enough. Your breathlessness is affecting the show too much’.

    “I’d rather it was my decision. It just seemed to be the right time because it was getting increasingly challenging to record my shows.”

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio6 days ago
    Lottery ticket winner loses out on becoming a millionaire due to competition rules
    The Independent8 hours ago
    Woman sent mother photo of cattle before she was ‘trampled to death’ in field
    The Independent11 hours ago
    Surfer Bethany Hamilton begs followers for help after nephew found unconscious in bathtub
    The Independent9 hours ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    Trump tantrums over ‘Apprentice’ biopic in middle-of-the-night rant: A ‘fake’ and ‘classless’ movie
    The Independent10 hours ago
    Tupac’s brother Mopreme Shakur recalls Diddy calling to say he wasn’t involved in rapper’s murder
    The Independent2 days ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena9 days ago
    Diddy’s Mother Told Him His Father Died in an Automobile Accident, But He Found Out the Truth
    Kristen Brady4 hours ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson10 days ago
    Body found ‘tied up and burned’ in tunnel under Tenerife main road
    The Independent2 days ago
    In Memory of Michael Evans (The First Lionel on 'The Jeffersons'): 18 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    Dmitry Bivol details what it’s really like to face Artur Beterbiev’s power
    The Independent10 hours ago
    Two men arrested after XL Bully killed in ‘deliberate attack’
    The Independent17 hours ago
    Letby told colleague ‘I can’t wait for my first death’, inquiry hears
    The Independent7 hours ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber6 days ago
    Connection Between Clutter Anxiety, and Depression
    Declutterbuzz6 hours ago
    Dense breasts can make it harder to spot cancer on a mammogram
    The Independent2 days ago
    What archaeologists are learning from the discovery of 50 extremely rare Viking skulls
    The Independent12 hours ago
    Novichok perfume bottle contained enough poison to kill thousands, inquiry told
    The Independent12 hours ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune6 days ago
    Nurse with titanium jaw and rare medical conditions to tackle Oxford Half
    The Independent2 days ago
    Ian Hislop has uncomfortable Have I Got News For You exchange with ex-Tory MP Andrea Jenkyns
    The Independent2 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza22 days ago
    Beterbiev vs Bivol official scorecards revealed as Eddie Hearn makes ‘disgusting’ jibe
    The Independent1 day ago
    This Little 10-Pound Shih Tzu Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy