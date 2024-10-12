The Independent
Middle East latest: Israeli military renews orders for Palestinians to leave northern Gaza
By The Associated Press,2 days ago
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 68
Add a Comment
TC Andrews
11h ago
MS ANNYVETTE
1d ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
As Netanyahu pushes US to join fight against Iran, Biden tells Jewish leaders US ‘fully’ backs Israel’s right to defend itself
JTA5 days ago
The New Republic3 days ago
The Independent6 hours ago
Bucks County Beacon1 day ago
The Independent1 day ago
The Independent11 hours ago
Seoul says North Korea prepares to destroy the northern sides of inter-Korean roads no longer in use
The Independent22 hours ago
mwakilishi.com4 days ago
André Emilio6 days ago
The Independent12 hours ago
Jacksonville Today16 days ago
US News and World Report2 days ago
J. Souza22 days ago
The Independent3 hours ago
The Independent17 hours ago
The Independent12 hours ago
The Independent2 days ago
The HD Post28 days ago
Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
Arizona Luminaria24 days ago
The Independent10 hours ago
Uncovering Florida18 days ago
The Independent2 days ago
13-year-old rioter regrets kicking door of asylum hotel – but claims she should not have a criminal record
The Independent2 days ago
Trump threatens to withhold firefighting funds from California after accusing FEMA of not doing enough
The Independent1 day ago
The Independent2 days ago
Irish peacekeepers stood their ground in the face of an Israeli invasion of Lebanon. It’s not the first time
The Independent2 days ago
The HD Post12 days ago
The Independent2 days ago
The Mirror US1 day ago
The Independent2 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.