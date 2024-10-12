Open in App
    • The Independent

    Sea trials of late and over-budget ferry ‘an overall success’

    By Ryan McDougall,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jspt8_0w4CxSwv00
    The Caledonian MacBrayne ferry MV Glen Sannox has had more sea trials (Jane Barlow/PA) PA Archive

    Trials of a late and over-budget ferry have been an “overall success”, a shipbuilding company has said.

    The MV Glen Sannox has successfully completed a number of sea acceptance trials after construction work was completed at the Ferguson Marine yard in Port Glasgow, Inverclyde.

    It comes after a blackout caused by a power cut on the vessel led to another delay on Thursday October 3.

    On Friday, Ferguson Marine sent a letter to Sir Edward Mountain, Conservative MSP and convenor of the Scottish Parliament’s Net Zero, Energy and Transport (NZET) committee, stating a number of sea trials that took place between Tuesday and Thursday this week had gone to plan.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D6lwG_0w4CxSwv00
    NZET committee convenor and Conservative MSP Sir Edward Mountain has been updated by Ferguson Marine shipbuilders on the latest progress of the MV Glen Sannox (Andrew Gransden/PA) (PA Media)

    The letter, sent by the shipbuilder’s interim CEO John Pettigrew, says the trials included testing the ship’s steering and manoeuvring, speed, stopping, thrusters, noise and vibration.

    They also included testing of Unmanned Machinery Space (UMS) and endurance.

    The shipbuilders have said they will provide the NZET committee with a handover date as soon as it is confirmed.

    It adds: “We are pleased to report that the trials were an overall success.

    “Additionally, we have fully resolved the setup of the fire and gas detection system. Two successful LNG (liquified natural gas) bunkerings were also carried out, and the LNG tank level alarms were tested and approved on Saturday.

    “Although further work is ongoing, we will provide the committee with a definitive handover date as soon as it is confirmed.”

    A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The Scottish Government continues to work closely with Ferguson Marine and delivery partners, and it is encouraging to see that the sea trials have been a success for Glen Sannox.

    “The Deputy First Minister has made clear to Ferguson Marine the importance of the two ferries entering service as soon as possible so that they can deliver a high-quality service to our island communities.”

    CalMac were unable to comment at this time.

    The Scottish Conservatives were contacted for comment.

