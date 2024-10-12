Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Independent

    Strictly’s Claudia Winkleman reveals bizarre secret to her style inspiration

    By Lucy Leeson,

    2 days ago

    Strictly Come Dancing presenter Claudia Winkleman has revealed secrets to her style inspiration.

    The 52-year-old, known for her iconic blunt-style fringe and trademark eyeliner , explained how her look is based on a “mature French student”.

    The presenter revealed more when she appeared on Vernon Kay ’s BBC Radio 2 show on Friday (11 October).

    She said: “I have always wanted to look like and once I’d worked it out, I was like ‘I’m going with this’.

    “I wanted to look like a male mature French student. Let’s call him Jean, he’s in Lyon, he’s on the way to a lecture, he’s studying physics .”

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio6 days ago
    Woman sent mother photo of cattle before she was ‘trampled to death’ in field
    The Independent11 hours ago
    Surfer Bethany Hamilton begs followers for help after nephew found unconscious in bathtub
    The Independent9 hours ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    Lottery ticket winner loses out on becoming a millionaire due to competition rules
    The Independent8 hours ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Tupac’s brother Mopreme Shakur recalls Diddy calling to say he wasn’t involved in rapper’s murder
    The Independent2 days ago
    In Memory of Michael Evans (The First Lionel on 'The Jeffersons'): 18 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    Diddy’s Mother Told Him His Father Died in an Automobile Accident, But He Found Out the Truth
    Kristen Brady4 hours ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson10 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena9 days ago
    Trump tantrums over ‘Apprentice’ biopic in middle-of-the-night rant: A ‘fake’ and ‘classless’ movie
    The Independent10 hours ago
    Body found ‘tied up and burned’ in tunnel under Tenerife main road
    The Independent2 days ago
    What archaeologists are learning from the discovery of 50 extremely rare Viking skulls
    The Independent12 hours ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz3 days ago
    Tiny 4-Pound Yorkshire Terrier Sisters Are Searching For A Home
    Camilo Díaz7 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber6 days ago
    Connection Between Clutter Anxiety, and Depression
    Declutterbuzz6 hours ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune6 days ago
    Novichok perfume bottle contained enough poison to kill thousands, inquiry told
    The Independent12 hours ago
    Letby told colleague ‘I can’t wait for my first death’, inquiry hears
    The Independent7 hours ago
    This Little 10-Pound Shih Tzu Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz4 days ago
    Dmitry Bivol details what it’s really like to face Artur Beterbiev’s power
    The Independent10 hours ago
    Nurse with titanium jaw and rare medical conditions to tackle Oxford Half
    The Independent2 days ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post16 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza22 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy