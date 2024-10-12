Strictly’s Claudia Winkleman reveals bizarre secret to her style inspiration

Strictly Come Dancing presenter Claudia Winkleman has revealed secrets to her style inspiration.

The 52-year-old, known for her iconic blunt-style fringe and trademark eyeliner , explained how her look is based on a “mature French student”.

The presenter revealed more when she appeared on Vernon Kay ’s BBC Radio 2 show on Friday (11 October).

She said: “I have always wanted to look like and once I’d worked it out, I was like ‘I’m going with this’.

“I wanted to look like a male mature French student. Let’s call him Jean, he’s in Lyon, he’s on the way to a lecture, he’s studying physics .”