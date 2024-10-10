Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Independent

    Legal action over collapsed charity regulator report should continue, court told

    By Callum Parke,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=448Svs_0w1jIAyU00
    Camila Batmanghelidjh had been given permission to challenge the Charity Commission’s report in the High Court before her death (Dominic Lipinski/PA) PA Archive

    A legal challenge against a regulator’s report into the collapsed charity Keeping Kids Company should be allowed to continue following the death of its founder, the High Court has heard.

    In December 2022, Camila Batmanghelidjh – who was also chief executive of the charity – was given the green light to challenge findings made by the Charity Commission about the organisation, which was wound up in 2015.

    But the case was postponed because of Ms Batmanghelidjh’s ill health last year before she died aged 61 in January.

    At a hearing on Thursday, barristers for Michael-Karim Kerman, the former clinical director of the charity, asked a judge to “substitute” him for Ms Batmanghelidjh in the legal action, allowing it to continue.

    The commission is opposing the bid, with its lawyers stating Mr Kerman does not have “standing” to continue the legal challenge.

    If this claim does not proceed with the substitute application, then the likelihood is that the claim will not proceed at all, and the (commission’s) decision will then be unchallenged but with a certain question mark over it

    Alex Goodman KC

    Alex Goodman KC, for Mr Kerman, said that Ms Batmanghelidjh wished for the case to continue and said that she and Mr Kerman “are principally seeking to do the same thing by bringing this claim, to vindicate those who are affected by the report.”

    He said: “It is accepted to be a claim which is arguable.

    “If this claim does not proceed with the substitute application, then the likelihood is that the claim will not proceed at all, and the (commission’s) decision will then be unchallenged but with a certain question mark over it.”

    Mr Goodman said in written submissions that the report “has had a serious negative impact on the lives and reputations of those associated with Kids Company”, stating in court the claim would have continued “but for the sad passing” of Ms Batmanghelidjh.

    He continued that Mr Kerman “worked closely with Ms Batmanghelidjh at Kids Company” and was “in effect her right-hand man” at the charity, is now an executor of her estate and was not “a menacing busybody or a stranger to the claim”.

    Keeping Kids Company, which was also known as Kids Company or Kids Co, supported vulnerable children and young people in London and Bristol, and attracted celebrity backers including former prime minister David Cameron , Coldplay, artist Damien Hirst and comedian Michael McIntyre.

    The charity’s closure came shortly after police launched an investigation, which was later dropped, into unfounded allegations of abuse and exploitation at the charity following the broadcast of a BBC Newsnight report.

    A High Court judge then rejected a bid to ban Ms Batmanghelidjh and seven ex-trustees from being company directors in 2021.

    But in February 2022, the commission published the results of a statutory inquiry into its collapse and found there was “mismanagement in the administration of the charity” over the failure to pay creditors, including its own workers, on time.

    Keeping Kids Company had operated a “high-risk business model” and trustees allowed spending to increase without a secure stream of income to cover increased costs or mitigate an unexpected fall in fundraising, the regulator said.

    At a hearing in 2022, Ian Wise KC, for Ms Batmanghelidjh, said that she argued that the report made “unwarranted, irrational and unreasonable” criticisms of her and the charity which were “tainted by predetermination” and therefore unlawful.

    The commission opposes the legal challenge, with the court previously told that its findings were fair and supported by evidence.

    There are persons, namely the trustees, who are better-placed claimants that have chosen not to challenge the report

    Tom Hickman KC

    Tom Hickman KC, representing the regulator on Thursday, said in written submissions that the case was “extremely stale”.

    He added that the report “does not criticise (Mr Kerman) explicitly or implicitly” and that its “status is now officially ‘withdrawn’”.

    He said: “The applicant does not have standing.

    “He has no direct interest in the claim and there are persons, namely the trustees, who are better-placed claimants that have chosen not to challenge the report and there has been (a) considerable delay, albeit without fault, in the claim being progressed.”

    Mr Justice Swift will give his judgment in writing at a later date.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Top election data analyst says Trump’s odds of winning have suddenly surged - but can’t explain why
    The Independent2 days ago
    Texas realtor disappeared after party as neighbors heard shouting in woods. Now her husband has been arrested
    The Independent2 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks22 days ago
    Man Wanted on Statutory Rape Warrant Arrested by Ridgeland Police
    Mississippi News Group3 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Two girls were murdered in Delphi, Indiana, in 2017. The man accused of killing them is finally going to trial
    The Independent13 hours ago
    Human head found in box left on Chicago street; police launch investigation to find out how it got there
    The Independent1 day ago
    North West claims mom Kim Kardashian hasn’t cooked for her in two years
    The Independent1 day ago
    Stephen King slams ‘sulky teenager’ DeSantis for his response to Hurricane Milton
    The Independent2 days ago
    Tupac’s brother Mopreme Shakur recalls Diddy calling to say he wasn’t involved in rapper’s murder
    The Independent10 hours ago
    Inspectors warn of ‘catastrophic levels’ of drugs, violence and rats in prison
    The Independent2 days ago
    Michigan newspaper says Trump cited ‘incorrect’ article to prove he was named ‘Man of the Year’
    The Independent1 day ago
    Woman killed in front of her horrified boyfriend when rock smashes through their car windshield
    The Independent2 days ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida24 days ago
    Changing OpenAI's nonprofit structure would raise questions about its future
    The Independent12 hours ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Public outcry as Australian zoo euthanises healthy lioness because her male partner died
    The Independent2 days ago
    Radio 2 presenter Johnnie Walker: ‘I’m not worried about dying’
    The Independent15 hours ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post9 days ago
    JD Vance now says it’s ‘deranged’ for women not to have children due to climate change
    The Independent6 hours ago
    Body found ‘tied up and burned’ in tunnel under Tenerife main road
    The Independent14 hours ago
    Skygazers treated to Northern Lights show – with more to come, experts say
    The Independent1 day ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio16 days ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida15 days ago
    What happens when you don’t wash your bedsheets
    The Independent19 hours ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune22 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy