Police release footage of fail-to-stop collision leaving ambulance on its side

Police are appealing for information after an ambulance was damaged in a collision (Nick Potts/PA) PA Wire

Police have released dashcam footage from an ambulance that overturned after it was in collision with a car which failed to stop at the scene.

An estimated £26,000 worth of damage was caused to the emergency ambulance, which was on a blue-light run at the time of incident near Alton , Hampshire , 11.15pm on Friday September 20.

A Hampshire police spokesman said that the ambulance was not carrying any passengers at the time of the accident but the crash caused a “potentially life-threatening” delay to the emergency it was attending.

The force spokesman said: “We are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage following a collision involving an ambulance near Alton.

“We were called by South Central Ambulance Service to a report that one of their vehicles on a blue-light run had left the carriageway and landed on its side in a ditch.

“This happened on the A339, at the junction with Spain Lane. Luckily, nobody was injured as a result.

“The ambulance was not conveying any patients at the time, but was on a blue-light run and this caused a considerable and potentially life-threatening delay in getting to that patient, who was attended to by another ambulance instead.

“An estimated £26,000 worth of damage was caused to the ambulance, which is expected to be out of commission for a further month.

“A small white car, possibly a Ford Fiesta or Focus, is seen on dash cam footage but did not stop at the scene.

“We are continuing to investigate a number of lines of enquiry to identify this vehicle and its driver, and are now issuing this dash cam footage as part of our appeal.

“If you are this driver, or know who they are, please contact us. We would also like to speak to anyone with relevant dash cam or CCTV footage.”