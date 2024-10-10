Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Independent

    Best Christmas markets in Europe 2024 – and where to stay in France, Belgium and Germany

    By Mary Novakovich,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wJJEu_0w1iCE9F00
    Vienna is known for its numerous Christmas markets Getty Images/iStockphoto

    The sound of carols on the air, the scent of mulling spices and the spectacle of hundreds upon hundreds of lights and decorations make Christmas markets one of the highlights of the festive season around the world.

    Most cities want to muscle in on the magic that these markets can bring, but it takes more than a few fairy lights and overpriced trinkets to make one truly special.

    You need the right combination of fantastic food stalls, a few places to buy presents beyond the usual wooden toys, and an atmosphere that will get even the grumpiest Grinches in a cheery mood.

    Numerous European destinations have all this and more, pulling out all the stops for their markets. From the ‘Capital of Christmas’ in France to the traditional markets littered throughout Germany , Austria and Belgium , these are the places to visit whether you’re looking for great gifts, glasses of cinnamon-spiked wine or simply to get into the festive spirit ahead of 25 December.

    Read more: The best Christmas markets in the world

    Budapest, Hungary

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BF7B2_0w1iCE9F00
    Budapest’s markets take place from mid-November (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

    They like to kick off the Christmas season early in Budapest , where food and gift stalls pop up in Vorosmarty Square from mid-November. The square in front of St Stephen’s Basilica also joins in the fun, with ice-skating and more luscious Hungarian food and trinket stalls, along with smaller markets in Deak Square and Fovam Square. Just follow the scent of cinnamon-heavy chimney cake mingled with mulled wine.

    Opening dates

    Open 17 November to 31 December.

    Where to stay

    D8 Hotel is a simple but trendy three-star. It is very close to both Vorosmarty Square and St Stephen’s Basilica, and is less than 1km from Buda Castle and the Opera House.

    Zagreb, Croatia

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JoCa0_0w1iCE9F00
    Zagreb’s main Christmas attraction is its Ice Park (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

    Zagreb goes into a six-week festive frenzy when at least a dozen Christmas markets take over Croatia ’s capital. They’re everywhere – in parks, along hilltop paths, in tunnels, in squares and on pedestrianised streets. Not surprisingly for Croatia, you’ll find many more food stalls than gifts, so let your nose be your guide. Afterwards, join the ice skaters gliding around the rink that twists and turns in Ledeni Park.

    Opening dates

    This year the markets will open on 30 November 2024, running until 7 January 2025.

    Where to stay

    Hotel 9 is a contemporary boutique hotel with free breakfast and a rooftop terrace, just a mile from the city centre.

    Lille, France

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sn4sB_0w1iCE9F00
    Lille’s main market is held in Grand Place (Getty Images)

    A quick nip across the Channel on the Eurostar or LeShuttle and you’re in the heart of French Flanders. Rustic wooden chalets fill Lille ’s Place Rihour, selling toys and gifts along with tempting vats of cheesy tartiflette and sweet waffles dripping with chocolate. Around the corner in the stately Grand Place, go for a ride on the giant ferris wheel before checking out more stalls and the Christmas grotto.

    Opening dates

    The markets open on 20 November and run until 29 December 2024.

    Where to stay

    Mama Shelter Lille couples fun and funky design with chic interiors and a stylish bar and restaurant area. Situated just 600 metres from Grand Place, it’s a good base for exploring Lille.

    Berlin, Germany

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O955e_0w1iCE9F00
    Berlin boasts more than 70 markets (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

    There are more than 70 Christmas markets spread across Berlin and its suburbs, giving you a mind-boggling choice. The biggest is in the old town of Spandau, a historic suburb in the west of Berlin. For something more central, check out the stalls in Gendarmenmarkt for the classic German Christmas market experience. Hop through the centuries at Alexanderplatz, where there’s a medieval market as well as a ferris wheel offering fabulous views.

    Opening dates

    Most markets in Berlin will be open by 25 November, with many closing on 22 December. The market at Potsdamer Platz continues until New Year’s Day, with Gendarmenmarkt closing on New Year’s Eve and the City Hall market ending on 30 December.

    Where to stay

    The four-star NH Collection Berlin has modern rooms a stone’s throw from Gendarmenmarkt. It is located on Berlin’s famous Friedrichstrasse, just a short walk from the Brandenburg Gate and the TV Tower.

    Read more: Techno, punk and opera – a weekend exploring Berlin’s music scene

    Vienna, Austria

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42vKAh_0w1iCE9F00
    Many winter concerts also take place in Vienna during Advent (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

    Elegant Vienna gets a glittering makeover as over a dozen markets pop up around the city. If you want a full-on traditional Christmas, stroll around the market in front of the Schönnbrunn Palace and the Christmas Village taking over Maria-Theresien-Platz. Join the ice skaters on the rink at Vienna Christmas World in Rathausplatz after you’ve sampled all the Austrian culinary treats sold at the Advent pleasure market by the Opera House.

    Opening dates

    All locations will stay open until at least 23 December, with the Wintermarkt on Riesenradplatz running until 6 January.

    Where to stay

    Elegant, spacious rooms are on offer at four-star Parkhotel Schönbrunn, near Schönnbrunn Palace and the city’s zoo. This is the ideal place for out-of-town relaxation, with a metro station just 50 metres away to take you to the centre in 15 minutes.

    Bruges, Belgium

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zzw4P_0w1iCE9F00
    The Christmas celebrations in Bruges are known as ‘Winter Glow’ (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

    Picturesque Bruges has bucketloads of Christmas charm, with its gingerbread house-esque medieval buildings strung with fairy lights. Known as “Christmas Glow”, its celebrations go beyond the Markt – where you’ll find craft and food stalls, with more pop-up bars and stalls around the corner in Simon Stevinplein – and extend to a light experience trail and ice skating on the rink in front of the belfry. Best of all, this quaint city can be reached by train from the UK in just 3 hours and 30 minutes by catching the Eurostar to Brussels and an onward service to Bruges.

    Opening dates

    From 22 November 2024 to 5 January 2025, opening at 10am and closing at 10pm most days.

    Where to stay

    Three-star Martin’s Brugge is right in the city’s historic centre, just behind the famous 13th-century Belfry and 50 metres from the Central Market Square. Rooms are slick, contemporary and suitably spacious.

    Copenhagen, Denmark

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UkakN_0w1iCE9F00
    Christmas is a particularly good time to sample Denmark’s famous ‘hygge’ (Getty Images)

    The wonderfully over-the-top Tivoli Gardens gets even more delightfully kitsch when the Christmas market takes over. As well as checking out the food and gift stalls, you can have a whirl on the ice skating rink. And if you happen to be in Copenhagen on 13 December, you can catch the Santa Lucia floating parade of light-festooned kayaks on the canals.

    Opening dates

    The Hojbro market opens on 5 November and the Tivoli market opens on 15 November. Hojbro and other city centre markets close on 21 December, while Tivoli runs through until 5 January 2025.

    Where to stay

    Within a three-minute stroll from Tivoli Gardens, millennial-favourite citizen M’s Rådhuspladsen offers stripped-back sophistication at affordable rates. Rooms are modern and functional, while the common areas boast fantastic views.

    Read more: How to spend a day in Copenhagen’s Carlsberg City District

    Basel, Switzerland

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CUC5R_0w1iCE9F00
    Basel’s market goes heavy on the cheesy snacks (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

    Smaller in scale but full of charm, Basel ’s Christmas market sets up 155 stalls from Münsterplatz to Barfüsserplatz, where the range of food stalls will tempt you with gooey raclette and chunky sausages. If you haven’t had enough snacking, check out the food stalls along the right bank of the Rhine at Claraplatz.

    Opening dates

    The markets opened on 28 November and last until 23 December, opening daily from 11am until 8.30pm.

    Where to stay

    The Passage has an urban design and an excellent central location, with a fitness room and sauna available to guests. The city’s main markets can be reached on foot in just four minutes.

    Read more: Basel city guide: Where to stay, eat, drink and shop in Switzerland’s Eurovision host city

    Strasbourg, France

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c34xa_0w1iCE9F00
    Strasbourg is home to France’s oldest Christmas market (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

    France ’s oldest and biggest Christmas market turns this exquisitely pretty city into something quite extraordinary. Once you’ve marvelled at the Christmassy scene in front of the towering cathedral, browse the 100 or so stalls in Place Broglie before tasting Alsatian delicacies in the market in Place du Marché-aux-Poissons. Strasbourg also holds the OFF Market, a socially responsible way to celebrate the season, with second-hand stalls and fair-trade products.

    Opening dates

    The majority of the city’s markets open on 27 November and close on 27 December 2024.

    Where to stay

    The four-star lifestyle hotel BOMA is all boldly coloured rooms and retro decorations, with a fitness room and lively bar and restaurant. It is just 300 metres from the scenic ‘Petite France’ area and 10 minutes from Strasbourg’s main markets.

    Birmingham, England

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40u5I2_0w1iCE9F00
    Birmingham has been labelled ‘the UK’s most Christmassy city’ (Getty Images)

    Germany comes to Britain when the Frankfurt Christmas Market takes over Victoria Square. It’s the biggest German market outside Germany and Austria, and the place to fill up on bratwurst, gluhwein, schnitzel and every other kind of winter comfort food. Nearby, the Cathedral Square market runs until mid-December, offering a range of food and crafts stalls run by around 50 different local traders.

    Opening dates

    This year, the market will run to 24 December 2024, opening until 9.30pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

    Where to stay

    Malmaison Birmingham brings sleek rooms to a canalside location not far from Victoria Square. Its bar and restaurant are a classy affair too, as is the luxurious spa.

    Read more: Is this Midlands city the UK’s most underrated summer holiday hotspot?

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Harry and Meghan Divorce Rumors Reach Fever Pitch as Insiders Admit Duke and Duchess of Sussex are 'Leading Very Separate Lives — and Will Continue To Do So'
    RadarOnline7 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Days of Our Lives star Drake Hogestyn’s cause of death announced
    The Independent2 days ago
    'Dying' Al Pacino's Booze Regret: 'Godfather' Icon, 84, Admits He Only Gave Up Drinking When He Started Suffering Brutal Blackouts
    RadarOnline3 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks22 days ago
    I moved from Sweden to the US. I've found Americans to be friendlier and I enjoy the work hustle.
    Business Insider1 day ago
    Public outcry as Australian zoo euthanises healthy lioness because her male partner died
    The Independent2 days ago
    What happens when you don’t wash your bedsheets
    The Independent19 hours ago
    Will we see the Northern Lights tonight? Spectacular Aurora Borealis display lights up night’s sky
    The Independent1 day ago
    Skygazers treated to Northern Lights show – with more to come, experts say
    The Independent1 day ago
    Human head found in box left on Chicago street; police launch investigation to find out how it got there
    The Independent1 day ago
    North West claims mom Kim Kardashian hasn’t cooked for her in two years
    The Independent1 day ago
    Pat Woepse, husband of US women's water polo star Maddie Musselman, dies from rare cancer
    The Independent1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson8 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune6 days ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio16 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza1 day ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune4 days ago
    Coachella Valley Repertory Announces Details For Fall Productions
    Palm Springs Tribune16 days ago
    Sleeping with the fishes: The story behind Florida’s underwater cemetery that houses 1,500 people
    The Independent13 hours ago
    Strictly’s first blind contestant Chris McCausland says he and pro partner are ‘winging it’
    The Independent9 hours ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson4 days ago
    Woman dies after going overboard from cruise ship off Channel Islands
    The Independent9 hours ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen3 days ago
    NASA's Europa Clipper spacecraft will scour Jupiter moon for the ingredients for life
    The Independent12 hours ago
    Nurse with titanium jaw and rare medical conditions to tackle Oxford Half
    The Independent18 hours ago
    Bride manages to smile her way through wedding day after being left at the altar
    The Independent1 day ago
    Traveler claims United flight attendant refused to serve him because he’s gay
    The Independent1 day ago
    Cruise Line Bans Popular Device That Makes Cruising Cheaper
    J. Souza22 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy