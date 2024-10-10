Open in App
    Greek police give update after shock death of footballer George Baldock in Athens

    By Rich Booth,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18YHH5_0w1aYKED00
    George Baldock spent over seven years with Sheffield United (Tim Markland/PA) PA Archive

    Police in Greece have given an update on the investion into the death of former Sheffield United defender George Baldock.

    The death of the 31-year-old Greece international, who signed for Athens club Panathinaikos in the summer, was confirmed in a family statement issued on Wednesday.

    A statement from Greece’s Ministry of Citizen Protection released on Thursday read: “A preliminary investigation has been carried out by the Attica Security Directorate.

    “A forensic pathologist was called to the scene and examined the body with no evidence of criminal activity.

    “In addition, the police searched the house to determine if there are any traces of a burglary, with a negative result.

    “Also, a specialised team of the Criminal Investigation Directorate of the Police carried out a check at the house in order to exclude the possibility of criminal activity.”

    The Football Association confirmed there would be a period of silence before Thursday night’s Nations League match between England and Greece at Wembley, and that players of both sides would wear black armbands.

    The FA confirmed tributes would also be paid pre-match to Kick It Out founder Lord Herman Ouseley, who died last week aged 79.

    UEFA said there would also be a minute’s silence before Greece’s match at home to the Republic of Ireland on Sunday.

    Baldock’s family said in a statement they were “in shock at this terrible loss” and called for the media to respect their privacy.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rcIKq_0w1aYKED00
    Police say there was no evidence of criminal activity having caused the death of former Sheffield United defender George Baldock (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

    The Blades paid tribute to Baldock, who spent seven seasons at Bramall Lane including three in the Premier League.

    “Sheffield United Football Club is shocked and extremely saddened to learn of the passing of former player, George Baldock,” a club statement posted on social media read.

    “The defender left the club in the summer after seven years at Bramall Lane and was extremely popular with supporters, staff and team-mates who pulled on a red and white shirt alongside him. The sincere condolences of everyone associated with Sheffield United are extended to George’s family and friends.”

    Buckinghamshire-born Baldock started his career at MK Dons and went on to play more than 100 times for the club, alongside his brother Sam who is now a coach at the Brighton academy.

    MK Dons said in a statement: “We are deeply devastated and saddened to learn about the shocking news of former academy graduate and MK Dons player, George Baldock.

    “Everyone affiliated with MK Dons shares a great love for George, Sam and the Baldock family, and we would like to share our sincerest condolences during these awful times. You will always be one of our own, George.”

    Baldock was first called up to play for Greece in 2022 when Gus Poyet coached them, after being eligible to represent them through his grandmother.

    A statement from the Greek national team said: “There are no words to describe the human pain caused by the news of the unexpected loss of one of our own, young, man. The moment forces silence. Condolences to his family. Condolences from his second family.”

