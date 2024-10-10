Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Independent

    ‘Many households still struggling’ as lenders report rise in mortgage defaults

    By Vicky Shaw,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dit3J_0w1RV7Nb00
    Mortgage default rates among households have increased, according to the Bank of England’s Credit Conditions Survey (Joe Giddens/PA) PA Archive

    Mortgage default rates among households have increased in the past few months – and are expected to rise again in the run-up to Christmas, a survey of lenders indicates.

    Defaults for non-mortgage lending, including credit cards, have decreased in recent months and banks and building societies expect this to remain unchanged in the next few months, the Bank of England’s Credit Conditions Survey found.

    Lenders reported that default rates on loans to companies were unchanged for all business sizes in recent months and were also expected to be unchanged for all business sizes in the next few months.

    The survey of lenders is carried out each quarter, as part of the Bank of England’s role in maintaining financial stability.

    It asked lenders to report changes in the three months to the end of August, relative to the period between March and May – as well as expected changes in the three months to the end of November.

    These latest figures suggest that many households are still struggling in the current environment

    Karim Haji, KPMG

    The survey was carried out between August 27 and September 13.

    Lenders also reported that the length of interest-free periods on credit cards for balance transfers had increased in the past few months and was expected to increase slightly in the quarter ahead.

    The length of interest-free periods on new credit cards for purchases also increased in the third quarter and was expected to increase slightly in the next few months.

    Demand for mortgages from home buyers and borrowers looking to remortgage is expected to increase in the next few months, the report found.

    Meanwhile, demand for non-mortgage loans, including credit cards, is expected to decrease in the next few months.

    Demand for corporate lending is expected to decrease slightly for small businesses, increase slightly for medium-sized businesses, and increase for large businesses, the report said.

    It demonstrates that higher mortgage rates are hitting middle earners hard

    Sarah Coles, Hargreaves Lansdown

    Karim Haji, global and UK head of financial services at KPMG, said: “These latest figures suggest that many households are still struggling in the current environment.

    “Unsecured (non-mortgage) lending demand, while stable, remained elevated compared to the first quarter of the year. A fall in default rates for unsecured lending is an encouraging sign and reflects the cautious approach to credit being taken by households.

    Inflation could rise to 3% in early 2025, driven by higher energy prices and some forecasts predict headline inflation may return to target by the end of next year. This will take time to feed through to household finances.

    “Coupled with the Bank’s cautious stance on interest rates, household spending power may not be unlocked any time soon. Even then, we are seeing a shift in consumer behaviour over the medium to longer term which is focused on saving not spending.

    “Improvements in default rates can be short-lived so lenders mustn’t take their eye off the ball and ensure that they’re prepared to step back in to support under-pressure consumers.”

    Sarah Coles, head of personal finance at Hargreaves Lansdown , said: “Mortgage default rates are mounting, and we’ve not yet reached the peak. Banks expect them to be up again by the end of the year.

    “Given that those on lower incomes don’t tend to have mortgages, it demonstrates that higher mortgage rates are hitting middle earners hard.

    “Anyone who has overstretched themselves in the property market, or took on too many fixed costs while mortgage rates were lower, has faced a Herculean task when they remortgaged.”

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Top election data analyst says Trump’s odds of winning have suddenly surged - but can’t explain why
    The Independent2 days ago
    Inspectors warn of ‘catastrophic levels’ of drugs, violence and rats in prison
    The Independent2 days ago
    Michigan newspaper says Trump cited ‘incorrect’ article to prove he was named ‘Man of the Year’
    The Independent2 days ago
    Public outcry as Australian zoo euthanises healthy lioness because her male partner died
    The Independent2 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile12 days ago
    JD Vance says ‘they want you to live in a pod, eat bugs and own nothing’ at bizarre North Carolina event
    The Independent2 days ago
    Virginia McCullough: The ‘intelligent manipulator’ who murdered her parents and said ‘I don’t seem 100% evil’
    The Independent1 day ago
    Ten people including five kids served bear meat infected with parasites at barbecue
    The Independent1 day ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz5 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber4 days ago
    Fake photos of Disney World flooded during Hurricane Milton spread online by Russian news agency
    The Independent1 day ago
    Voices: Sir Richard Branson: When it comes to the death penalty, there’s only one question that matters
    The Independent2 days ago
    Trump golf course environmental claims ‘laughable’, campaigners say
    The Independent17 hours ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post9 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Body found ‘tied up and burned’ in tunnel under Tenerife main road
    The Independent21 hours ago
    Hurricane Milton live: DeSantis announces free gas for residents as $160bn in damage expected
    The Independent1 day ago
    Report says 1,114 bank branches have closed in California – predicts branches become extinct by 2037
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Traveler claims United flight attendant refused to serve him because he’s gay
    The Independent1 day ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz18 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza1 day ago
    Man clung to roof of sinking Land Rover in attempt to rescue father and two friends
    The Independent2 days ago
    What happens when you don’t wash your bedsheets
    The Independent1 day ago
    Radio 2 presenter Johnnie Walker: ‘I’m not worried about dying’
    The Independent22 hours ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio16 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz7 hours ago
    Skygazers treated to Northern Lights show – with more to come, experts say
    The Independent1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy