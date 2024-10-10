Open in App
    Former policeman jailed for attempting to murder ex-partner and her mother

    By Lucinda Cameron,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DXnvL_0w1Pjgqn00
    The car smashed into the office where Zoe Turnbull and her mother were standing (COPFS/PA)

    A former police officer who attempted to murder his ex-girlfriend and her mother by driving a car into the funeral home where she worked has been jailed for 11 years.

    Zoe Turnbull, 46, and her mother Beverley Turnbull, 71, were inside the premises in Jedburgh in the Scottish Borders when the incident happened on December 7, 2022.

    William McBurnie, 57, previously admitted attempting to murder the pair by driving the car at them “at speed” through the window of Zoe Turnbull Funeral Directors in Market Place, to their injury and the danger of their lives.

    The women had to take evasive action to avoid being hit by the vehicle.

    McBurnie, who previously served with the Police Service of Northern Ireland , was jailed for 11 years when he appeared at the High Court in Livingston for sentencing on Thursday, after pleading guilty at the same court last month.

    The court heard he was drunk at the time of the incident.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UIQxR_0w1Pjgqn00
    The office was extensively damaged in the incident, with the force of the impact evident (COPFS/PA)

    Judge Lord Mulholland placed McBurnie on an extended sentence of 13 years, including two years of supervision on his release from prison.

    Sentencing McBurnie, Lord Mulholland said his actions could easily have killed Ms Turnbull and her mother.

    He said: “You turned a mode of transport, your vehicle, into a lethal weapon and used it with devastating effect.”

    He told McBurnie he should be “thoroughly ashamed” of himself.

    McBurnie was banned from driving for 16-and-a-half years and issued with indefinite non-harassment orders concerning both women, preventing him from contacting them.

    Scotland’s prosecution service, the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS), said the court heard McBurnie had woken up at 6am on the day of the incident and drank a third of a litre bottle of whisky before driving into town to complete an errand.

    His former partner later saw him sitting at the junction opposite her funeral director business and expressed concern to her mother, who suggested she lock the door.

    McBurnie drove away but turned around using the one-way system.

    He then accelerated at speed over a giveway junction before mounting the pavement, crashing through two large flower planters and into the glass-fronted office.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a60e3_0w1Pjgqn00
    Zoe Turnbull was targeted by her ex-partner in the incident (Digby Brown/PA)

    As his vehicle approached, his former partner was standing beside her desk while her mother had gone towards the office door, which had frosted glass.

    Ms Turnbull noticed the car approaching and yelled at her mother: “He’s coming, he’s coming, he’s coming through the window.”

    She turned away from the oncoming vehicle and pinned herself against the wall of the office.

    The car narrowly missed the women, who were both injured as a result, with one being hit by debris.

    The office desk was hit with such force that it was embedded in the back wall.

    McBurnie, who sustained a minor friction burn on his wrist, was heard to then say: “Sorry, I don’t know what I was thinking.”

    Whilst waiting for police to attend, he said he had been struggling to come to terms with the end of the relationship and had been drinking heavily.

    Moira Orr, who leads on homicide and major crime for COPFS, said: “This was an extremely reckless act which could have had devastating consequences had it not been for the swift actions of William McBurnie’s former partner.

    “Our thoughts and best wishes remain with both women as they continue to deal with the lasting trauma caused by this individual.

    “McBurnie is a domestic abuser who will now face the consequences of his actions. I hope this conviction reaffirms our commitment to prosecuting crimes of this nature.

    “I would encourage all victims or witnesses of similar offending to come forward, report their experiences and seek support.”

    Leander Dolberry
    2d ago
    he gonna have a lot of boyfriends who he locked up just waiting to give him a big hug 🔪 and a kiss 👄
    Roberta Cruz
    2d ago
    he was dead wrong
