Roy Keane hits out at ‘fool’ Christian Eriksen after Manchester United admission

Roy Keane has criticised Christian Eriksen ’s comments over Manchester United ’s disappointing home 1-1 draw against FC Twente at the end of September.

Erik Ten Hag is under pressure and could be at risk of losing his job in charge of the Red Devils after a poor run of results in the Premier League and Europe.

Manchester United go into the international break in 14th place in the league with eight points from their opening seven matches, below the likes of Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth and Brentford, and with a goal difference of -3.

The club have not won in five matches, with their last win coming against League One Barnsley last month, and they have not won in the Premier League since September 14.

After the Europa League draw against the Dutch side, Eriksen said to TNT Sports: “I think we are mostly disappointed as a team.

“I think, obviously we wanted more but in the end it was far from good enough.

“Being said also in the changing room they looked like they wanted it more than us and that can’t be right.”

Speaking to Stick to Football , Keane was angry at the comments made by the midfielder: “Eriksen’s an experienced internationally player, vastly experienced. He’s back in the United team the last few weeks because the manager says he’s doing really well in training.

“Eriksen’s not going to close the gap on Liverpool, Arsenal and Man City - absolutely not.

“So he’s coming out after the game a couple of weeks ago and he actually said [they wanted it more].

“Even if you feel that and it hasn’t happened where you felt they wanted it more than you, you don’t bloody say it do you, you fool.

“Someone should get a grip of him and say ‘Why are you sending messages about us for?’”

Keane added: “I would be disgusted if I came in after a game and I felt another team wanted it more than us.

“You try to make sure that doesn’t even cross anyone’s mind.

“The pressure, the expectation, enjoy all of that stuff. We didn’t win every week, there was times when we won nothing, obviously. But you’d embrace that Man Utd badge, the history.”