Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Independent

    Roy Keane hits out at ‘fool’ Christian Eriksen after Manchester United admission

    By Sonia Twigg,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gOCS0_0w1PjRYm00
    Roy Keane criticsed Eriksen for his comments EPA

    Roy Keane has criticised Christian Eriksen ’s comments over Manchester United ’s disappointing home 1-1 draw against FC Twente at the end of September.

    Erik Ten Hag is under pressure and could be at risk of losing his job in charge of the Red Devils after a poor run of results in the Premier League and Europe.

    Manchester United go into the international break in 14th place in the league with eight points from their opening seven matches, below the likes of Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth and Brentford, and with a goal difference of -3.

    The club have not won in five matches, with their last win coming against League One Barnsley last month, and they have not won in the Premier League since September 14.

    After the Europa League draw against the Dutch side, Eriksen said to TNT Sports: “I think we are mostly disappointed as a team.

    “I think, obviously we wanted more but in the end it was far from good enough.

    “Being said also in the changing room they looked like they wanted it more than us and that can’t be right.”

    Speaking to Stick to Football , Keane was angry at the comments made by the midfielder: “Eriksen’s an experienced internationally player, vastly experienced. He’s back in the United team the last few weeks because the manager says he’s doing really well in training.

    “Eriksen’s not going to close the gap on Liverpool, Arsenal and Man City - absolutely not.

    “So he’s coming out after the game a couple of weeks ago and he actually said [they wanted it more].

    “Even if you feel that and it hasn’t happened where you felt they wanted it more than you, you don’t bloody say it do you, you fool.

    “Someone should get a grip of him and say ‘Why are you sending messages about us for?’”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JQfDM_0w1PjRYm00
    Keane has criticised comments made by the Manchester United midifelder (Getty Images)

    Keane added: “I would be disgusted if I came in after a game and I felt another team wanted it more than us.

    “You try to make sure that doesn’t even cross anyone’s mind.

    “The pressure, the expectation, enjoy all of that stuff. We didn’t win every week, there was times when we won nothing, obviously. But you’d embrace that Man Utd badge, the history.”

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Craig Bellamy reacts after Wales throw away Nations League lead over Iceland
    The Independent23 hours ago
    Bukayo Saka ruled out of England’s match against Finland
    The Independent21 hours ago
    Hugo Viana set to succeed Txiki Begiristain as Man City director of football
    The Independent18 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Days of Our Lives star Drake Hogestyn’s cause of death announced
    The Independent2 days ago
    Inspectors warn of ‘catastrophic levels’ of drugs, violence and rats in prison
    The Independent2 days ago
    Public outcry as Australian zoo euthanises healthy lioness because her male partner died
    The Independent2 days ago
    Human head found in box left on Chicago street; police launch investigation to find out how it got there
    The Independent1 day ago
    North West claims mom Kim Kardashian hasn’t cooked for her in two years
    The Independent1 day ago
    Will we see the Northern Lights tonight? Spectacular Aurora Borealis display lights up night’s sky
    The Independent2 days ago
    Trump golf course environmental claims ‘laughable’, campaigners say
    The Independent17 hours ago
    Body found ‘tied up and burned’ in tunnel under Tenerife main road
    The Independent21 hours ago
    Pat Woepse, husband of US women's water polo star Maddie Musselman, dies from rare cancer
    The Independent1 day ago
    Traveler claims United flight attendant refused to serve him because he’s gay
    The Independent1 day ago
    Trump was asked about raising his kids. He went on an eight-minute rant calling for the death penalty
    The Independent2 days ago
    Ian Hislop has uncomfortable Have I Got News For You exchange with ex-Tory MP Andrea Jenkyns
    The Independent19 hours ago
    Man clung to roof of sinking Land Rover in attempt to rescue father and two friends
    The Independent2 days ago
    Radio 2 presenter Johnnie Walker: ‘I’m not worried about dying’
    The Independent22 hours ago
    The Tragic Demise of Actor John Dye ('Touched By An Angel'), His Last Name and 'The Angel of Death'
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio16 days ago
    I nearly lost my bike to London’s angle grinder thieves
    The Independent1 day ago
    Skygazers treated to Northern Lights show – with more to come, experts say
    The Independent1 day ago
    Scam warning over little-known phone number rule
    The Independent2 days ago
    Strictly’s first blind contestant Chris McCausland says he and pro partner are ‘winging it’
    The Independent17 hours ago
    Artur Beterbiev wins controversial decision against Dmitry Bivol to become undisputed champion
    The Independent9 hours ago
    Rachel Stevens says she ‘isolated’ herself from husband to avoid becoming ‘too close’
    The Independent3 days ago
    A 30-year-old woman is accused of senselessly murdering three people in three days. She’s been labeled a serial killer
    The Independent20 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy