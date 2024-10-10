Open in App
    Harry Brook tops 300 as free-scoring England break records in first Test

    By Rory Dollard,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EnfYP_0w1PjMON00
    England’s Harry Brook, right, celebrates after scoring triple century during the fourth day of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed) AP

    Harry Brook scored England’s first triple century since 1990 in a dazzling display of batting against Pakistan that saw his side declare after blazing 823 for seven, including Brook’s record stand of 454 with Joe Root.

    Runs rained down with abandon on day four of the first Test in Multan , with Brook making a stunning career-best 317 and Root 262.

    By the time Ollie Pope signalled to end the assault England had made the fourth largest total ever seen in the Test arena and rewritten the history books. Brook, meanwhile, became the the first English batter to breach the 300 mark since Graham Gooch against India 34 years ago.

    At one stage he looked intent on hauling in Len Hutton’s record of 364, but his relentless accumulation finally came to an end when he top-edged a sweep off Saim Ayub.

    Starting the day 64 behind the home side’s mark of 556, England transformed their position into a lead of 267 midway through the afternoon session.

    It was the flattest of flat pitches, on which England must somehow attempt to turn their own monster total into enough scoreboard pressure to force 10 wickets, but it was still one of the most eye-catching achievements yet seen in the ‘Bazball’ era.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dm48a_0w1PjMON00
    Harry Brook and Joe Root flourished in the Multan heat (Anjum Naveed/AP) (AP)

    Brook’s dominant knock stood at the heart, containing 29 fours and three sixes, and an imperious manner that made him look a class above the opposition.

    He and fellow Yorkshireman Root scored mercilessly together against a wearied and woebegone bowling attack, smashed a 67-year-old record for the highest partnership by any England pair, easily trumping the 411 made by Peter May and Colin Cowdrey at Edgbaston in 1957.

