Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Independent

    ‘Writing is hard when you don’t have Michelle Obama to plagiarize’: Daily Show trolls Melania’s ‘ChatGPT’ memoir

    By Rhian Lubin,

    2 days ago

    Jordan Klepper roasted Melania Trump over her “ChatGPT” memoir and the now-infamous plagiarism scandal involving Michelle Obama’s speech during Wednesday night’s The Daily Show.

    Reading Melania’s memoir to the studio audience, Klepper shared an excerpt about “a private moment” between the former first lady and Donald Trump after he had just won the 2016 election.

    The comedian – totally deadpan – read aloud a passage where Melania turned to her husband and said: “Congratulations. What an achievement. All those other people, and you won. You’re the president of the United States of America.”

    According to Melania , Trump replied: “And you’re the first lady. Good luck.”

    “I’ve got to wipe away a tear on that one,” Klepper joked . “That is a heartwarming moment that definitely wasn’t created by ChatGPT.”

    He added that it “turns out, writing is hard when you don’t have Michelle Obama to plagiarize from” – a quip referring to Melania’s 2016 Republican National Convention speech controversy.

    Melania quickly came under fire following her 2016 address as viewers noticed an uncanny likeness to Obama’s 2008 Democratic National Convention speech.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NgAuM_0w1P0Fi600
    The comedian mocks the former first lady (The Daily Show)

    Certain phrases even matched Obama’s word for word.

    In one example, Melania said: “Because we want our children in this nation to know that the only limit to your achievements is the strength of your dreams and your willingness to work for them.”

    Obama, in comparison, said: “And Barack and I set out to build lives guided by these values and to pass them on to the next generation, because we want our children — and all children in this nation — to know that the only limit to the height of your achievements is the reach of your dreams and your willingness to work hard for them.”

    In her new book, Melania admits the speech contained “undeniable similarities” to Obama’s and accused the Trump campaign team of “fail[ing] to implement even the most fundamental safeguard.”

    During her research for the speech, Melania says she was drawn to Obama’s speech years earlier.

    “During my review of many speeches of previous First Ladies, Michelle’s emphasis on the fundamental values of hard work, integrity, and kindness resonated deeply, reflecting the core principles that were instilled in me by my parents during my upbringing in Slovenia,” Melania writes.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PiIsJ_0w1P0Fi600
    Melania acknowledged that she was drawn to Michelle Obama’s speech when researching for her own (AFP via Getty Images)

    The speech went down well at the RNC and Melania was riding high. But it didn’t last.

    “My sense of accomplishment on our flight back home swiftly turned to dismay and shock as news of a potential accusation of plagiarism reached our campaign,” Melania’s book reads.

    “My initial reaction was one of disbelief, but upon closer examination, the undeniable similarities between the two speeches left me reeling,” she recalls.

    “The weight of this realization hit me with a force I had never experienced. Looking back, I realized that I had relied too much on others in this crucial endeavor.”

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 121
    Add a Comment
    Judy Harley
    9h ago
    So after hearing michelle speech you didn’t know what she said
    Harley
    13h ago
    Why she crying now? I thought she didn't care.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Melania Trump Faces Uproar After Being Caught in Fake Charity Scandal
    The New Republic1 day ago
    'I Shouldn't Say It': Obama Brings Down The House With 1 Loaded Question About Trump
    HuffPost2 days ago
    Melania Trump says her husband holding people accountable will be ‘his decision’
    WashingtonExaminer6 days ago
    Top election data analyst says Trump’s odds of winning have suddenly surged - but can’t explain why
    The Independent2 days ago
    Is Donald Trump the greatest grifter of them all? Melania is giving him a run for his money | Emma Brockes
    The Guardian2 days ago
    Jennifer Lopez Looks ‘Pregnant’ In Leggy Shorts And Thigh-Highs
    thenerdstash.com3 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    ‘It’s Just Really Sick’: Harris Supporter Outraged After Anti-Kamala Ad Features Her Talking About Dead Son
    Mediaite3 days ago
    Days of Our Lives star Drake Hogestyn’s cause of death announced
    The Independent2 days ago
    Kamala Harris’ Doctor Reveals List of Medical Conditions
    TheDailyBeast23 hours ago
    'He's deeply ill': MNSBC panelists lay out evidence Trump is mentally unfit for presidency
    Raw Story1 day ago
    ‘Um—‘ Kamala Harris Stumped When Asked To Name Three Good Things About Trump At Town Hall
    Mediaite1 day ago
    Mark Halperin Warns That Private Polling Shows Kamala Harris ‘In a Lot of Trouble’: ‘She Could Lose All 7’ Swing States
    Mediaite3 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    Public outcry as Australian zoo euthanises healthy lioness because her male partner died
    The Independent2 days ago
    Trump, after mocking Harris over teleprompter use, stops rally to remove sign that fell on his
    The Independent1 day ago
    In Memory of Steve Tracy ('Little House on the Prairie'): 38 Years After His Tragic Death From AIDS
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Bride manages to smile her way through wedding day after being left at the altar
    The Independent1 day ago
    Michigan newspaper says Trump cited ‘incorrect’ article to prove he was named ‘Man of the Year’
    The Independent2 days ago
    North West claims mom Kim Kardashian hasn’t cooked for her in two years
    The Independent1 day ago
    The Tragic Demise of Actor John Dye ('Touched By An Angel'), His Last Name and 'The Angel of Death'
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Tupac’s brother Mopreme Shakur recalls Diddy calling to say he wasn’t involved in rapper’s murder
    The Independent17 hours ago
    Kamala Harris Just Rolled Out One Of The Biggest Proposals Of Her Campaign. Why Haven't You Heard More About It?
    HuffPost1 day ago
    JD Vance now says it’s ‘deranged’ for women not to have children due to climate change
    The Independent13 hours ago
    Fact Check: Trump Donated $25M to Hurricane Relief?
    Snopes1 day ago
    Pat Woepse, husband of US women's water polo star Maddie Musselman, dies from rare cancer
    The Independent1 day ago
    Stephen King slams ‘sulky teenager’ DeSantis for his response to Hurricane Milton
    The Independent2 days ago
    A.R. Rahman to perform live for Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign
    diyatvusa.com1 day ago
    Vet who took home 'happy' cat she was told to euthanise while the grieving owner thought it was dead is found guilty of disgraceful conduct
    Daily Mail5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy