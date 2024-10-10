Post Office Inquiry - live: CEO Nick Read hints many feel former leader Paula Vennells not held to account

Post Office chief executive Nick Read has that there is a feeling within the Post Office that former leaders “appear not to have been held to account” in an apparent dig at his predecessor Paula Vennells.

Mr Read is being questioned for a second day at the Horizon IT scandal inquiry today.

He told the inquiry: “I think one of the themes that has emerged amongst colleagues still working within the organisation is that many of the leaders of the organisation - historically - who have appeared before this inquiry, appear not to have been held to account.”

He added that the investigation into his own conduct showed that “no one is above the law”.

Mr Read told the inquiry yesterday that he was told he didn’t need to dig into the past details of sub-postmasters’ prosecutions when he joined the company.

Mr Read oversaw the Post Office’s response to legal action brought by wronged sub-postmasters and their compensation. He is giving evidence for the rest of the week.

The Post Office Horizon IT scandal led to hundreds of postmasters being wrongly prosecuted for theft and false accounting due to discrepancies caused by IT bugs in the system.