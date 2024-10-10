Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Independent

    Kamala Harris explains ‘love’ for F1 and reveals her favourite driver

    By Kieran Jackson,

    2 days ago

    Kamala Harris has revealed she is a fan of Lewis Hamilton and was sharp in her rebuttal that her passion for Formula One was a “campaign thing.”

    The Democratic candidate for US president is now less than a month away from election day as she looks to beat Donald Trump in the race for the White House.

    F1 has surged in popularity in the United States in recent years, with Netflix’s Drive to Survive a factor in an increase in interest stateside. The US also now has three races a season, in Miami, Austin and Las Vegas.

    And speaking to broadcaster Howard Stern on radio channel Sirius XM this week, Harris said of F1: "It’s so good - we love it, our whole family does."

    However, when asked if her fandom for F1 was a “campaign thing”, the US vice-president was firm in responding: "Oh, god no! I haven’t been able to watch it a lot recently because I am campaigning. Also, depending on where they are driving, the time of day."

    When asked who her favourite driver was, Harris replied: "Lewis Hamilton, of course." British driver Hamilton is a seven-time F1 world champion, who is joining Ferrari from Mercedes next year, something Harris had knowledge of.

    When Stern then admitted he doesn’t “even know who that is”, Harris replied: “He’s leaving Mercedes. You should see it [F1], you might get hooked, it’s good stuff.”

    Harris’ opponent Trump was present at the Miami Grand Prix in May and was hosted by McLaren CEO Zak Brown before the race. Trump also congratulated the winner, McLaren’s Lando Norris, after the race.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ERZbG_0w1OigtT00
    Kamala Harris appeared on The Howard Stern Show on 8 October (The Howard Stern Show/SiriusXM)
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sQjIj_0w1OigtT00
    Lewis Hamilton is a seven-time F1 world champion (Getty Images)

    The next race in the 2024 F1 season is in the US, with the Circuit of the Americas in Austin hosting the United States Grand Prix on 18-20 October.

    The US did lose their only driver in August, however, when Logan Sargeant was axed at Williams in favour of Argentine driver Franco Colapinto.

    Meanwhile, Trump has declined the opportunity for another TV debate with Harris before the 5 November election.

    Trump insists “there will be no rematch” on Fox News and the Republican candidate has also turned down an invitation from CNN in recent months.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Trump, after mocking Harris over teleprompter use, stops rally to remove sign that fell on his
    The Independent1 day ago
    ‘I’m distraught’: Harris supporter slams ‘sick’ pro-Trump PAC for ‘twisting’ snippet of her interview
    The Independent2 days ago
    Stevie Wonder endorses Kamala Harris for US president: ‘I know and believe she will win’
    The Independent18 hours ago
    Top election data analyst says Trump’s odds of winning have suddenly surged - but can’t explain why
    The Independent2 days ago
    At Tucson rally, JD Vance hits Kamala Harris on border, crime and taxes, then flees the heat
    Arizona Luminaria2 days ago
    Texas realtor disappeared after party as neighbors heard shouting in woods. Now her husband has been arrested
    The Independent2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Days of Our Lives star Drake Hogestyn’s cause of death announced
    The Independent2 days ago
    Inspectors warn of ‘catastrophic levels’ of drugs, violence and rats in prison
    The Independent2 days ago
    Stephen King slams ‘sulky teenager’ DeSantis for his response to Hurricane Milton
    The Independent2 days ago
    Michigan newspaper says Trump cited ‘incorrect’ article to prove he was named ‘Man of the Year’
    The Independent2 days ago
    Public outcry as Australian zoo euthanises healthy lioness because her male partner died
    The Independent2 days ago
    Human head found in box left on Chicago street; police launch investigation to find out how it got there
    The Independent1 day ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile12 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    Woman killed in front of her horrified boyfriend when rock smashes through their car windshield
    The Independent2 days ago
    Tupac’s brother Mopreme Shakur recalls Diddy calling to say he wasn’t involved in rapper’s murder
    The Independent17 hours ago
    JD Vance says ‘they want you to live in a pod, eat bugs and own nothing’ at bizarre North Carolina event
    The Independent2 days ago
    Dense breasts can make it harder to spot cancer on a mammogram
    The Independent19 hours ago
    In Memory of Steve Tracy ('Little House on the Prairie'): 38 Years After His Tragic Death From AIDS
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    North West claims mom Kim Kardashian hasn’t cooked for her in two years
    The Independent1 day ago
    Ten people including five kids served bear meat infected with parasites at barbecue
    The Independent1 day ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz5 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber4 days ago
    Fake photos of Disney World flooded during Hurricane Milton spread online by Russian news agency
    The Independent1 day ago
    Will we see the Northern Lights tonight? Spectacular Aurora Borealis display lights up night’s sky
    The Independent2 days ago
    The new way biologists count Yellowstone-region grizzly bears, explained
    WyoFile2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy