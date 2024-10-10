Open in App
    Jack Draper sets date for injury comeback

    By Eleanor Crooks,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w6lQI_0w1OibTq00
    Jack Draper will return to action in Vienna AFP via Getty Images

    Jack Draper is set to make his return from injury at the Erste Bank Open in Vienna later this month.

    The British No 1 retired during his quarter-final against Ugo Humbert at the ATP Tour event in Tokyo last month after sustaining an abdominal injury.

    Draper then pulled out of the Shanghai Masters and there were fears it could bring an early end to what has been a hugely successful season for the 22-year-old.

    But he has been back training at the National Tennis Centre in Roehampton and the PA news agency understands he is expected to return to action at the ATP Tour event in Vienna beginning on October 21.

    Draper’s progress had been hampered by physical problems prior to this season, where he had managed to stay injury free before this setback, playing more than 50 matches.

    It is good news that he has recovered quickly and the world No 20 will also play in the final Masters 1000 tournament of the season in Paris the week after Vienna. That is almost certain to be his last event of the year, giving him a decent break ahead of the start of the 2025 season.

    He is still mathematically in the running to qualify for the ATP Finals in Turin in November but would need to win both tournaments, and even that may not be enough.

