Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Independent

    Boris Johnson denies mocking people who followed rules during pandemic

    By Millie Cooke,

    2 days ago

    Boris Johnnson has denied mocking the public for obeying lockdown rules “like a religion” in his new memoir, which saw him question why people “so avidly craved” restrictions.

    Speaking to Sky News , Mr Johnson said he “totally rejects” the claim he was expressing disdain for members of the public who followed the rules during the Covid-19 pandemic.

    In a chapter of his book about fighting the second wave of the pandemic, the former prime minister pointed out the “sheer complexity” of the tier system, which saw different parts of the UK placed under varying levels of restriction.

    Mr Johnson said: “The real question is why on earth the public so avidly craved these rules and why they were so willing to have their doings circumscribed in such rabbinical detail."

    He added that the rules acted "like a kind of religion, detailed rituals you just obeyed, Leviticus like in the hope of salvation".

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c9JAv_0vyPcmqZ00
    Copies of former prime minister Boris Johnson’s latest memoir, titled Unleashed, ahead of its release to the public (James Manning/PA) (PA Wire)

    Asked whether he was mocking people who closely followed the rules, Mr Johnson said: “I totally reject that.

    “If you look at the way people historically have responded to pandemics... people want government to come in and lay down the law.”

    He said he was making a point that goes to the “heart of one of the difficulties" of trying to understand the success of lockdowns, claiming that while a "large, honourable" group of people thought the rules went too far, "most people wanted regulation and they wanted to be told what to do in quite some detail”.

    His new memoir, Unleashed , also saw him say he made a "mistake" in issuing "pathetic" and "grovelling" apologies over the partygate scandal.

    Mr Johnson claimed his apology "made it look as though we were far more culpable than we were".

    A damning report by a cross-party group of MPs published last year found the ex-prime minister deliberately misled parliament over Partygate .

    The verdict saw the Commons privileges committee say they would have recommended a 90-day suspension had Mr Johnson not already quit as an MP. The committee went on to recommend the former PM be stripped of his Commons pass.

    Speaking to Sky , the former prime minister said he was “of course” sorry to people who were upset by the scandal.

    He said he was trying to "explain that I made many mistakes in the handling of that story" and that by issuing a "big blanket apology" it seeemed "as though I was accepting every single allegation that was subsequently made".

    "I wasn’t, I didn’t mean to do that," Mr Johnson added.

    "Anybody who thinks that people in Number 10 were setting out to break the rules and have parties, I think is really out of their minds."

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    What Labour’s Employment Rights Bill could mean for UK workers
    The Independent1 day ago
    Top election data analyst says Trump’s odds of winning have suddenly surged - but can’t explain why
    The Independent14 hours ago
    Woman killed in front of her horrified boyfriend when rock smashes through their car windshield
    The Independent14 hours ago
    Man stabbed to death for asking person to stop moving tables inside a Wendy’s
    The Independent1 day ago
    Melania Trump reveals how Barron has settled into life at NYU after professors sign critical letter against Donald
    The Independent2 days ago
    Melania Trump claims Barron was refused a bank account because of ‘cancel culture’
    The Independent1 day ago
    Inspectors warn of ‘catastrophic levels’ of drugs, violence and rats in prison
    The Independent19 hours ago
    Texas realtor disappeared after party as neighbors heard shouting in woods. Now her husband has been arrested
    The Independent11 hours ago
    One dead and 23 rescued after accident leaves guests trapped in 1,000-foot-deep Colorado gold mine
    The Independent7 hours ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida22 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria1 day ago
    Police release image of smiling man after woman, 18, raped on night out in Newcastle
    The Independent1 day ago
    A NYC funeral home reportedly sent a grandmother’s body to the wrong country. Her family didn’t know for two weeks
    The Independent1 day ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio14 days ago
    Public outcry as Australian zoo euthanises healthy lioness because her male partner died
    The Independent19 hours ago
    Death row inmate ordered to choose between three options for how he wants to die
    The Independent2 days ago
    Scam warning over little-known phone number rule
    The Independent6 hours ago
    JD Vance claims ‘weird childhood diseases’ are impacting Americans and echoes RFK Jr’s health theories
    The Independent1 day ago
    Fraudulent Urine Drug Testing Leads to Over $700,000 Recovery from Toxicology Laboratory
    Uncovering Florida7 days ago
    Two teenage boys murdered in Bristol in case of mistaken identity, court told
    The Independent1 day ago
    Major route closed as flood warnings continue
    The Independent1 day ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post16 days ago
    Trump gaining in polling to win the ‘Blue Wall’ states as Harris poll momentum slows
    The Independent1 day ago
    Range Rover driver murders cyclist over immigration probe at restaurant
    The Independent2 days ago
    Parole hearing for double child killer Colin Pitchfork delayed amid legal bid
    The Independent1 day ago
    Deadspin loses bid to toss defamation suit over article accusing young Chiefs fan of racism
    The Independent2 days ago
    AI in wrong hands could be ‘used for harm’, warns Sir Demis after Nobel win
    The Independent1 day ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post15 days ago
    Moment Florida meteorologist breaks down live on air while reporting on Hurricane Milton
    The Independent2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy