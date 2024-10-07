The best Apple deals in the Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale, from iPads to watches

This year’s Prime Day sale has seen the AirPods Pro 2 slashed by £50 The Independent

We’re fast approaching the end of the Amazon Prime Big Deals Day sale . From now until midnight tonight (Wednesday 9 October), the online giant is discounting a roster of Apple products.

This year’s October sale is one of the online giant’s best yet, and the perfect time to shop the latest Apple products you’ve had your eye on. AirPods , iPhones , iPads , MacBooks , Apple Watches and AirTags have all plummeted in price.

As well as Apple products, Amazon has discounted a host of tech staples and home appliances , from laptops , Amazon speakers and TVs to air fryers , cordless vacuum cleaners and, yes, even heated airers to help you dry clothes this winter.

We’ve been covering the Big Deals Day event since it began in 2022, so we know what’s a good deal and what’s a dud. Below, we’re curating the very best Apple deals that Amazon has to offer this year (and they’re very good indeed).

Best Apple deals in the Big Deal Days sale

Apple AirPods Pro 2: Was £229, now £179, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

The AirPods Pro 2 are some of the best earbuds you can buy, and right now they’re back down to their lowest ever price at Amazon. When The Independent ’s tech critic David Phelan reviewed the model, he noted that they “fit the ear well and stay put securely, and there are now four sizes of silicone ear tips to ensure decent sound isolation”. He found that they also were the best for noise cancelling, making them a great choice for your daily commute.

Beats studio3 headphones: Was £349.95, now £139, Amazon.co.uk

(beats/The Independent)

Before we had the AirPods Max, the go-to cans for iPhone users were these: the Beats studio3. The Apple-owned brand was one of the first to use the W1 chip, giving it seamless integration with iPhones and iPads along with high-end audio fidelity and active noise cancellation. Typically pricey versus other headphones, they’re a steal at less than £140.

Apple Watch SE (2nd gen): Was £219, now £189.05, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The second-generation Apple Watch SE is a budget-friendly alternative to the main series Apple Watch, offering most of the same features at a more affordable price. You miss out on an always-on display and a few of the more advanced health sensors, but the Apple Watch SE is a smart and stylish fitness tracker for everyday wear. It now has a 10 per cent discount in the Big Deal Days sale.

Apple Watch series 9: Was £429, now £335, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

With the release of the Apple Watch series 10 last month, there’s never been a better time to snag a great deal on its predecessor. The series 9 currently sits at the top of our best smartwatches guide, earning a five-star review from our tester thanks to its bright, always-on display and impressive offering of features – heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, an ECG and fall detection, to name a few. It also benefits from the “double tap” feature, which allows you to perform all manner of actions by simply tapping your thumb and forefinger together a couple of times.

Apple Pencil (2nd gen): Was £129, now £94, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon.co.uk)

This pressure-sensitive stylus pairs seamlessly with compatible iPads , turning your tablet into a digital notebook. Keep in mind that the second-generation Apple Pencil uses the old lightning connector, rather than the new USB-C, so, be sure you’ve got the right kind of iPad before you jump on this £35 saving.

Apple AirPods Max: Was £499, now £429, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

Apple’s AirPods Max are currently the lowest they’ve been since the tech giant raised the price of the headphones. Now with £70 off, there’s no better time to invest in a new pair of cans. In their review of the AirPods Max, our tech writer described them as “an astonishing achievement”. He said: “These headphones are premium, but they sound premium, too. If you are even slightly tempted you will find an admittedly expensive piece of hardware that could change how you listen to music.” The discount is currently only available on the green, sky blue and silver colourways.

Apple iPad, 10th generation, 2022: Was £349, now £319, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

With a discount of £30, the 2022 iPad is currently on sale at Amazon. “The new design, faster processor, better and bigger display are easily worth the price, and the new iPad is a real rival to the iPad Air, which usually costs £170 more,” our writer said in their review . “This is the best tablet under £500 from any manufacturer, in my opinion,” they added.

Apple Magic Mouse: Was £79, now £53, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

The Apple Magic Mouse has fallen to its lowest ever price on Amazon thanks to a 33 per cent discount. The product received an honourable mention in our roundup of the best wired and wireless mouse models , with our writer describing it as “excellent, but very flat and not to everyone’s taste”. This streamlined design is sure to please Apple fans, as will the mouse’s multi-touch surface, which allows you to scroll and swipe between web pages with a quick flick of your finger.

Apple Magic Keyboard: Was £99, now £75, Amazon.co.uk

Apple Magic Keyboard (Apple)

This wireless keyboard can connect to your iPhone, iPad, Mac or other laptop for comfortable, precise typing. The battery lasts for more than a month on a single charge, meaning you’re unlikely to run out of juice mid-email, and its smaller size makes it a good fit for hybrid workers who want something that can easily slip into a bag on office days.

Beats Fit Pro true wireless noise cancelling in ear headphones: Was £219.99, now £149.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

For the fitness-obsessed shoppers out there, this deal is not to be missed. These running headphones from renowned brand Beats took the top spot in our round-up , and now come with a discount of more than 30 per cent at Amazon. Our tester said: “Beats are synonymous with quality. The wing tips make them an exceptionally comfortable headphone to wear, and the fact they’re sweat- and water-resistant means they’re as at home on a longer, sweatier run as much as they are a rainy 5km.”

When did the Apple Prime Day deals begin?

Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days kicked off on 8 October, with huge discounts dropping across the board.

When does Amazon Prime Day end?

Amazon Prime Day will end tonight (9 October 2024) at 11:59pm, so you don’t have long to benefit from the super savings on offer.

Do you need Amazon Prime to buy Prime Big Deal Days Apple deals?

You do indeed. As with Amazon Prime Day, the Big Deal Days sale is locked to Amazon Prime members and you’ll need a subscription if you want to get any Apple deals.

An Amazon Prime membership costs £8.99 a month or £95 for a year. Signing up couldn’t be easier, all you need to do is go to the Amazon Prime landing page and enter your details.

Savvy shoppers who don’t have a Prime subscription yet will want to sign up for a 30-day free trial any time from now. It’ll get you access to the sale. Anyone who hasn’t been a Prime member in the past 12 months is eligible to sign up for the trial.

