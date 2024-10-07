30 best beauty deals in the Amazon Prime Day sale: Offers on CeraVe, ghd, Olaplex and more

There are savings of more than £100 up for grabs Amazon/The Independent

Beauty lovers, rejoice: the Amazon Big Deal Days sale (aka the third Prime Day of the year) is in full swing, which means discounts on skincare, hair products, make-up and more.

For the uninitiated, the autumn sale offers a prime – pardon the pun – opportunity to nab reductions on everything from shampoo to foundation . That’s right, you can get your hands on everything from Elemis cleansers , Redken shampoos and ghd styling tools for a fraction of the cost (think of it as your warm-up to Black Friday ).

With Korean skincare brands , such as COSRX , being as popular as ever on social media, plus the imminent arrival of winter prompting us to restock our moisturisers for dry skin once more, your wishlist is likely full.

From fake tan to premium serums, we’ve rounded up the crème de la crème of beauty deals in the Amazon Prime Day October sale. Run, don’t walk.

Best beauty deals to shop now

: Was £319.99, now £229.99, Amazon.co.uk MySweetSmile teeth whitening powder: Was £24.99, now £19.99, Amazon.co.uk

Was £24.99, now £19.99, Amazon.co.uk CeraVe face and body moisturiser cream : Was £17, now £10.76, Amazon.co.uk

: Was £17, now £10.76, Amazon.co.uk Maybelline New York lash sensational sky high mascara: Was £12.99, now £6.89, Amazon.co.uk

: Was £13, now £8.23, Amazon.co.uk Olaplex no.3 hair perfector: Was £28, now £19.95, Amazon.co.uk

Philips lumea IPL hair removal 9000 series: Was £489.99, now £374.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon/The Independent)

If the rigmarole of shaving is tiring you out (in the pursuit of sub-par results) then you’ll be thrilled to know there is another way, and it comes in the form of an at-home IPL – or intense pulsed light – machine. The lumea 9000 is our pick of the best IPL devices for all-over-body use. Our tester said that “it only took a few sessions before we saw lighter and sparser hairs growing back.” With more than £100 off for Amazon’s Big Deal Says, your legs, bikini line and armpits will thank you.

Shark flexstyle limited edition teal gift set 5-in-1 air styler & hair dryer: Was £319.99, now £229.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Shark/The Independent)

If you’re looking for a Dyson airwrap alternative, the Shark flexstyle will be your best bet. In our review of the two devices side by side, we were amazing at how, “by rotating the nozzle, you can snap Shark’s tool into a more traditional looking hair dryer, complete with a curl-defining diffuser and styling concentrator” – a function that its pricier Dyson counterpart does not offer. With £90 off today, we’ll be snapping up this deal, pronto.

CeraVe blemish control face cleanser: Was £13, now £8.23, Amazon.co.uk

(CeraVe/The Independent)

Whether you’re acne-prone or going through a hormonal moment with your skin, CeraVe’s blemish control cleanser is here to help. Even better, it’s currently reduced at Amazon. Our reviewer found it “doesn’t dry out skin or strip it of moisture. “Instead, the blend of ceramides, niacinamide and salicylic acid (2 per cent) gently exfoliates the skin,” leaving it “feeling comfortable”, without tightness or irritation.

ghd original hair straightener: Was £139, now £95.99, Amazon.co.uk

(ghd/The Independent)

Our pick of the very best hair straighteners , the ghd original styler remains a universal favourite more than two decades after first launching. The reasons why range from the hair tool’s even heat distribution to the speed of straightening it affords and, according to our tester, it’s “suitable for all hair types, including fine and thick, wavy and curly locks”. With more than £40 off the price tag, this is one of our top purchasing picks this Prime Day.

Dots for spots acne patches: Was £13.99, now £10.39, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon/The Independent)

Chosen as the best spot patches in our round-up, these Dots for Spots hydrocolloid patches are just what you need if you’re acne or hormonal blemish-prone. They work by taking in all the nasty fluid/puss from your breakouts and, as such, reducing your healing time and any pain from those pesky under-the-skin spots. Our tester found that “once removed, the only sign of a spot left was a very slight lingering redness”.

Medik8 press & glow: Was £32, now £25.60, Amazon.co.uk

(Medik8)

Save 20 per cent on this daily PHA exfoliating facial toner from tried-and-tested brand Medik8. When our reviewer put this product to the test , they said: “Its hero ingredient, gluconolactone, is a poly hydroxy acid, and this is less harsh for skin than other exfoliants. So, press & glow is suitable for daily use, even if your skin is sensitive.” They also explained: “Prickly pear extract is in there to support the skin’s exfoliation, and aloe vera offers soothing benefits alongside cooling acai extract.” Ultimately, our reviewer “enjoyed using the tonic regularly, for a gentle, glow-giving boost”.

MySweetSmile teeth whitening powder: Was £24.99, now £19.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Reduced by 20 per cent at Amazon, this powder is designed to help remove built-up stains, yellowing and plaque caused by food, drink and even smoking. The formula was a big hit with our tester , who said: “It was pleasant to use, with no issues of sensitivity – thanks to the inclusion of strontium chloride – and we found it gave us a naturally upgraded white smile after just a couple of weeks’ use.”

Kate Somerville goat milk moisturising cleanser: Was £39, now £26.60, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Our favourite facial cleanser for that dose of TLC is now more than 30 per cent off at Amazon. And while a goat milk cleanser may sound strange, our tester assures it is not as weird as it sounds. This facewash from renowned high-end brand Kate Somerville is instead a super creamy, hydrating and luxurious wash. “Moisture is the aim with this cleanser, as it works to refresh and revitalise your skin”, recounts our tester after trying it for several weeks.

Color Wow dream coat supernatural spray, 500ml: Was £57, now £43.60, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon/The Independent)

Keep those flyaways at bay, with this anti-humidity hair spray. When our reviewer put it to the test , they gave the spray full marks, saying: “All you have to do is apply this liberally to damp hair before either blow drying with tension, like a hairdresser would do, or you can rough dry your hair and then go in with a pair of hair straighteners. The result is some of the sleekest and shiniest hair you’ll have seen.” Even better, you can now nab almost 25 per cent off Color Wow’s spray at Amazon, when you pick up a 500ml bottle.

CeraVe SA smoothing cleanser: Was £14.50, now £9.66, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon/The Independent)

A top pick if you’re suffering from blackheads, whiteheads and uneven complexions, CeraVe’s SA cleanser is as loved by the likes of Poppy Delevingne as it is by us at IndyBest, and it’s no surprise with its cocktail of hydrating glycerin, oil-balancing niacinamide and, of course, exfoliating salicylic acid. In our review of the best CeraVe products , our tester described the formula as “gentle but effective”, adding that “despite the fact salicylic acid can be quite drying, in this formulation, it’s not, instead it cleanses skin and leaves it feeling refreshed”.

Maybelline New York lash sensational sky high mascara: Was £12.99, now £6.89, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

One tube of Maybelline lash sensational is sold every seven seconds in the UK. Plus, our tester found the product to live up to its lofty claims, remarking that their “eyelashes instantly looked lengthened and lifted, and most impressively, stayed that way all day”. A must-have in any make-up bag, this saving is not to be missed.

Elizabeth Arden eight hour cream: Was £29, now £13.79, Amazon.co.uk

(The Independent)

A real handbag essential, the eight hour cream is the perfect ointment for everything, be it dry cuticles or chapped lips. The balm smells like the inside of a luxury spa and the texture is somewhere between a petroleum jelly and a thick cleansing balm, coming together to feel deeply nourishing. If there’s one product worth your money in Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale, it’s this.

Ghd platinum+ professional smart styler: Was £239, now £169.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

One of our favourite ghd styling tools, the ghd platinum+ styler promises to give hair 75 per cent more shine versus higher heat straighteners. When reviewed by IndyBest’s assistant editor , she “instantly noticed a difference after just one stroke”, with her strands, “which are prone to looking a little frizzy, were the sleekest they’d ever been: pin-straight and seriously glossy”.

CeraVe face and body moisturiser cream with hyaluronic acid and 3 essential ceramides: Was £17, now £10.76, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon/The Independent)

With a whopping 454g to keep you going, CeraVe’s face and body moisturiser is a godsend for dry and patchy skin come winter and, despite its rich, nourishing formula, remains non-greasy for seamless all day wear. Reviewing it among the best CeraVe products , our tester liked “that it absorbs quickly and feels immediately moisturising, and it’s also worth noting that it works well to hydrate and nourish chronic skin conditions like eczema.” With almost 40 per cent off, what more could you need?

The Inkey List retinol eye cream: Was £12.99, now £8.54, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The Inkey List is another of our favourite affordable skincare brands and this product specifically is one we’re stocking up on in a bid to get a head start on the effects of ageing on my skin. When put to the test by our team, our reviewer found it “gentle enough for those new to retinol,” and commented on how the formula was sensitive skin-approved.

Olaplex no.3 hair perfector: Was £28, now £19.95, Amazon.co.uk

(Olaplex)

In our review of Olaplex’s famous no3 hair perfector, our tester said that the formula is a “modern-day cult classic hair care product” that is “hard to live up to, let alone beat”. Strands started to “feel softer and look healthier the more we used it”. Well worth a spot in my own bathroom cabinet, you can save nearly 30 per cent right now.

Oral-B pro 3 electric toothbrush: Was £100, now £36.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Electric toothbrush deals are always pretty competitive during Amazon’s sale events – and currently you can save more than 60 per cent on Oral-B’s pro 3 electric toothbrush, which happens to be an IndyBest best buy. Our reviewer , who tested 13 toothbrushes in total, said: “The Oral-B Pro 3 left our teeth with that trademark ‘just been to the dentist’ feeling.” They added: “The lack of an accompanying ‘smart’ app means you can happily watch TikToks on your phone while you brush, too, like normal people.”

COSRX advanced snail 96 mucin power essence: Was £23.99, now £10.40, Amazon.co.uk

(COSRX/The Independent)

One of the most popular iterations of COSRX’s advanced snail mucin collection, the essence is slippy, hydrating serum that’s deeply soothing on agitated skin. And now less than half price, it’s too good to miss. Reviewing it in our guide to the best Korean skincare products we deduced that the mucin “leaves your skin looking youthful and bouncy and, despite its odd mollusc-based origins, is a real hero for irritated skin”.

Real Techniques au naturale makeup brush kit, 9 piece set: Was £29.99, now £17.49, Amazon.co.uk

(Real Techniques/The Independent)

If you’re in the market for new make-up brushes to replace the ones that’ve been dying a death in your toiletry bag, Real Techniques will be your saviour. The brand was started by sister YouTube duo of yore, Sam and Nic Chapman (aka: Pixiwoo), and 13 years after the first brushes were released, they’re still as reliable as ever. Speaking to make-up artists for their pick of the best brushes , they enjoyed how the fluffiness of some RT brushes “means you get a lovely soft blurred application,” adding that, with most selling individually for sub-£10, they’re “great on the purse,” too.

Urban Decay all nighter makeup setting spray: Was £28.50, now £16.74, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

One of the OG setting sprays alongside MAC fix+, Urban Decay’s all nighter setting spray is the ultimate tool to meld all your make-up together for a seamless satiny finish. When tested among our guide to the best setting sprays , we concluded that our “make-up was sealed and secure from morning until evening.” What more could you want with over 40 per cent off?

Medik8 advanced day total protect SPF 30 face moisturiser: Was £57, now £43.32, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon/The Independent)

When it comes to moisturiser SPFs, this Medik8 formula is our beauty writer’s favourite, indeed, in our review of Medik8 products we praised it as a “soothing and smoothing skincare layer that feels nourishing and lightweight”. It comes Caroline Hirons-approved, it’s perfect for the coming winter months when you still want SPF but not as heavily as in summer and, today, it’s reduced by more than £10.

Tangle Teezer the ultimate detangler hairbrush: Was £14, now £8.66, Amazon.co.uk

(Tangle Teezer/The Independent)

Whether your trusty Tangle Teezer has given up the ghost after a long shift, or you’ve simply never tried the brand, Tangle Teezer’s ‘ultimate detangler’ branding couldn’t be more fit for purpose. The brand was a Dragon’s Den missed opportunity and, now, from being our pick of the best kids hairbrushes to being adored by the likes of Emma Watson, it’s undoubtedly one of the biggest haircare ventures going in 2024. Don’t miss out like the dragons.

Kitsch satin heatless curlers set: Was £12.99, now £10.29, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon/The Independent)

If you’re unsure about the comfort or faff of hair rollers, Kitsch satin heatless curlers were our pick of the best hair rollers for sleeping in. Our tester was initially sceptical, but they were “amazed at how well [it] works”, noting that it “ensures your curls have a frizz-free finish”. With this Prime Day deal, now’s your time to see what the fuss is all about.

Umberto Giannini curl jelly kit: Was £30, now £24, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Here’s a great deal for the curly girls out there. We picked this shampoo as our best-buy sulphate-free shampoo , with our tester saying “This shampoo single-handedly changed our relationship with our hair”. It banishes frizz and defines curls with a new vibrancy and spring. Now you can follow the full Umberto Giannini routine as this set includes not only the shampoo and conditioner but also the scrunching jelly and curl reviving spray, all for 20 per cent off right now.

Neutrogena T/gel therapeutic anti-dandruff shampoo: Was £10.49, now £6.30, Amazon.co.uk

(Neutrogena/The Independent)

Reduced by 40 per cent and infused with coal tar (an ingredient the NHS advocates for treating itching, irritation and dry patches), Neutrogena’s T gel shampoo is an ideal pick for anyone suffering with dandruff, psoriasis and/or dermatitis. It even features a purified water base to prevent any side effects from excess hard water that might result in stripping or drying the scalp further.

Dove summer revived medium to dark gradual tan lotion: Was £8.50, now £3.60, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

A best-seller for a reason, Dove’s summer revived tanning lotion is evidence that high-performing beauty products needn’t cost the earth. After testing this shade, our reviewer said they “saw a noticeable difference after one application, and the colour that developed was really natural-looking.” For less than the price of a flat white, you really can’t ask for much more.

Kérastase elixir ultime hair oil: Was £58, now £35.33, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Just the ticket if you’re in need of a touch of something frizz-fighting. Kérastase’s ultime hair oil does it all, from smoothing to heat protecting and strengthening. Taking the top spot in our review of the best hair oils , the writer said that they loved using it to refresh their “hair when it’s feeling somewhat dull and super frizzy”, and “found that it also provides an instantly smooth and nourished feel.”

Mylee complete professional gel nail polish LED lamp kit: Was £89.99, now £76.49: Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon/The Independent)

As Christmas nears and we begin to save all our pennies for gifts and party season drinks, getting your nails done at the salon can seem a big expense, but we’ve got just the solution. Mylee’s LED lamps are a welcome alternative, offering “the longest-lasting result we had” in our review of the best at-home manicure kits , not to mention being easy to use.

Pureology color fanatic, multi-tasking spray: Was £31.20, now £19.89, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Considered the best heat protection spray in our tests, Pureology’s color fanatic not only protects hair up to 230C, but is sulphate-free and maintains bright, coloured hair for longer. Our tester commented that “it prolonged fresh-from-the-salon vibrancy,” as well as “making hair much more manageable, easier to brush and silky soft to touch”. It’s a yes from us.

Rimmel London thrill seeker glassy gloss: Was £8.99, now £6.74, Amazon.co.uk

(The Independent)

Our best budget buy lipgloss just got even more affordable thanks to a generous 25 per cent discount courtesy of Amazon. Our tester delighted in the lightweight, non-sticky formula of this Rimmel glassy gloss, as well as the chunky applicator that makes applying the lippy a dream. “The colours are not overpowering and layer well with a bold lip liner,” suggests our tester.

Tan-Luxe the gradual illuminating self tan lotion: Was £25, now £12.50, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If there’s one thing the darker months call for, it’s self tanner – especially with the gloomy weather we’ve been experiencing in October. One of our favourites? Tan-Luxe’s the gradual . Dubbing it “the best way to achieve a subtle and natural-looking wash of bronze,” our tan-fanatic tester said of the results that “skin is left smooth, soft and supple after use (goodbye, tiger bread skin)“. Sign us up.

Neom wellbeing pod essential oil diffuser: Was £95, now £71.25, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon/The Independent)

Somewhere between a beauty, wellness and an interior purchase, the Neom essential oil diffuser is the gold standard in spa-like home scenting, so much so that even Gwyneth Paltrow’s a fan. Reviewing the larger wellbeing pod luxe , we commented that “the pod gives off a warm glow which is a great complement to whatever relaxing scent you choose,” and, on the aroma front, Neom offers a wide variety from those to energise those that’ll send you off into the deepest of slumbers. Shop it today with a quarter off.

Weleda skin food moisturiser: Was £12.07, now £7.63, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Loved by everyone from Hailey Bieber to Molly-Mae Hague and Victoria Beckham , Weleda skin food is a godsend if you have dry skin. It’s also pregnancy-safe, so it’s hardly a surprise that it landed a spot in our review of the best pregnancy skincare , with our writer deeming it a “saviour”. It “feels immediately healing on pregnancy eczema flare-ups” and, in terms of its non-pregnancy pros, it “has even been shown to increase moisture by over 17 per cent in 28 days”. Wow.

