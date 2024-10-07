Scottish retail sales in ‘doldrums’, figures show

Scottish retail sales remained “stuck in the doldrums” last month, latest figures have shown.
Data from the Scottish Retail Consortium (SRC) KPMG Scottish retail sales monitor showed that total sales in Scotland decreased by 0.5% last month compared with September 2023, when they had grown 6.1%.
This was above the three-month average decrease of 0.6% and below the 12-month average growth of 0.4%.
Adjusted for inflation, there was a year-on-year increase of 0.1%.
On a like-for-like basis, Scottish sales decreased by 0.3% compared with September 2023, when they had increased by 5.5%.
This is above the three-month average decrease of 0.4% and below the 12-month average growth of 0.3%.
Retailers will be looking to the Chancellor’s Budget later this month with hopes that there will be some optimism to help bolster consumer confidence ahead of the crucial Christmas trading period
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.
Comments / 0