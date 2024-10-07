Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Independent

    Scottish retail sales in ‘doldrums’, figures show

    By Lucinda Cameron,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oAQkY_0vxy2vD500
    Total retail sales in Scotland fell by 0.5% last month compared with September 2023 (Ben Birchall/PA) PA Wire

    Scottish retail sales remained “stuck in the doldrums” last month, latest figures have shown.

    Data from the Scottish Retail Consortium (SRC) KPMG Scottish retail sales monitor showed that total sales in Scotland decreased by 0.5% last month compared with September 2023, when they had grown 6.1%.

    This was above the three-month average decrease of 0.6% and below the 12-month average growth of 0.4%.

    Adjusted for inflation, there was a year-on-year increase of 0.1%.

    On a like-for-like basis, Scottish sales decreased by 0.3% compared with September 2023, when they had increased by 5.5%.

    This is above the three-month average decrease of 0.4% and below the 12-month average growth of 0.3%.

    Retailers will be looking to the Chancellor’s Budget later this month with hopes that there will be some optimism to help bolster consumer confidence ahead of the crucial Christmas trading period

    Ewan MacDonald Russell, Scottish Retail Consortium

    SRC deputy head Ewan MacDonald Russell said: “September brought a little stability to Scottish retail sales after a summer of falling sales.

    Sales rose by a microscopic 0.1% in real terms with consumers returning to the shops after a summer packed with events and experiences.

    “Fashion and footwear had a better month as the changeable weather encouraged shoppers to refresh autumnal wardrobes.

    “The figures were also impacted by falling prices as competition between retailers improved the options for consumers.

    “There also remain supply chain challenges due to international instability which is adding both time and cost to deliveries. Grocery sales fell once again and for a fourth successive month.

    “Whilst these figures are an improvement on August, the truth is sales remain stuck in the doldrums.

    “Retailers will be looking to the Chancellor’s Budget later this month with hopes that there will be some optimism to help bolster consumer confidence ahead of the crucial Christmas trading period.”

    He said retailers will also be hoping there are not any “expensive surprises” for businesses “already weighed down by costly businesses rates and a slew of regulatory initiatives”.

    The figures, which cover the period from August 25 to September 28 this year, showed that total food sales decreased by 0.7% versus September 2023, when they had increased by 9.2%.

    September this year was below the three-month average decrease of 0.5% and below the 12-month average growth of 2.3%.

    Total non-food sales decreased by 0.3% in September compared with September 2023, when they had increased by 3.5%.

    This was above the three-month average decrease of 0.8% and 12-month decrease of 1.2%.

    Adjusted for the estimated effect of online sales, total non-food sales increased by 1% in September versus September 2023, when they had increased by 1.9%.

    This was above the three-month average decline of 0.2% and 12-month average decline of 1.8%.

    Linda Ellett, UK head of consumer, retail and leisure at KPMG, said: “September saw modest, but welcome, sales growth for retailers.

    “Children’s clothing, footwear and accessories saw a boost from the start of the school year, with household budgets feeling slightly less constrained for some parents compared to last year.

    “With energy prices having again risen, all eyes now turn to the budget and what impact that will have on household discretionary spending in the final quarter of the year.”

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Melania Trump claims Barron was refused a bank account because of ‘cancel culture’
    The Independent11 hours ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News23 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson5 days ago
    Nearly half of people convicted of the same crimes as Donald Trump are sent to prison, study finds
    The Independent1 day ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    EBay announces sales restrictions on e-bikes and batteries from end of October
    The Independent12 hours ago
    Indian foreign minister promises to ‘behave himself’ on rare Pakistan visit
    The Independent2 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune19 days ago
    Mexico's president lays out a plan to combat cartel violence. But it looks like more of the same
    The Independent1 day ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post23 days ago
    Major route closed as flood warnings continue
    The Independent11 hours ago
    Social Security Updates SSI Rules to Boost Benefits and Expand Eligibility
    Morristown Minute1 day ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio13 days ago
    Fact check: Crown Prosecution Service decides which cases to charge
    The Independent12 hours ago
    My favourite Shark cordless vacuum cleaner has been reduced in the Prime Day sale
    The Independent11 hours ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post15 days ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena4 days ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks8 days ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio1 day ago
    Police marksman ‘was fractions of a second away from firing gun at Chris Kaba’
    The Independent2 days ago
    Order your free at-home COVID-19 tests now from federal government — here’s how
    Northern Kentucky Tribune3 days ago
    Starmer: Sovereignty of Falkland Islands and Gibraltar not up for negotiation
    The Independent11 hours ago
    Police release image of smiling man after woman, 18, raped on night out in Newcastle
    The Independent12 hours ago
    Two people found dead at property believed to be man, 74, and woman, 72 – police
    The Independent2 days ago
    Clean energy to meet nearly half of world’s electricity demand by 2030
    The Independent12 hours ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Trainee police officer faced bullying and racism at work before death, father tells inquest
    The Independent2 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA11 days ago
    Former Staff Reveal Meghan Markle’s Extreme Anger Behind Closed Doors
    André Emilio13 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy