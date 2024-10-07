Open in App
    Social Justice Secretary calls on MSPs to unite against winter fuel payment cut

    By Ryan McDougall,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V9QR7_0vxy2oHE00
    Social Justice Secretary Shirley Anne-Somerville (Jane Barlow/PA) PA Archive

    The UK Labour Government’s “abrupt decision” to bring in means-testing for the winter fuel payment has “robbed millions of pensioners”, Scotland’s Social Justice Secretary has said.

    Speaking ahead of a parliamentary debate on Tuesday, Shirley-Anne Somerville has called on MSPs to unite against the UK Government’s decision and restore the payment to all of the appropriate age.

    She said: “Labour’s abrupt decision to bring in means-testing for the winter fuel payment has robbed millions of pensioners of hundreds of pounds at the very time that energy bills are set to rise by an average of £150 a year.

    “Today in Parliament , as we mark Challenge Poverty Week, I call on MSPs from across the chamber to unite and demand that the UK Government reverse this callous decision and restore the winter fuel payment to all our pensioners.

    “As we head toward what will be another difficult winter for many pensioners, this is less of a party political issue and more a national priority.

    “Over in Ireland, they are talking about extending their winter fuel payment for pensioners, but here in the UK, older people are being forced to pay the price for Westminster’s economic incompetence.”

    Labour have made many errors in their first months in office, but they seem far more interested in scapegoating their advisers rather than trying to right the mistakes that Ministers have made

    Shirley-Anne Somerville, social justice secretary

    It comes ahead of a Holyrood debate in which Ms Somerville will pose “that the Parliament agrees in this Challenge Poverty Week, that the UK Government must reverse the introduction of means-testing for the winter fuel payment” to her fellow MSPs.

    Ahead of the debate, Ms Somerville added: “Labour have made many errors in their first months in office, but they seem far more interested in scapegoating their advisers rather than trying to right the mistakes that ministers have made.

    “When the Chancellor stands up in three weeks’ time, she must confirm that the Labour Government will ditch these means-testing plans and restore to pensioners what is rightfully theirs.”

    A UK Government spokesperson said: “We are committed to supporting pensioners – with millions set to see their state pension rise by up to £1,700 this Parliament through our commitment to the triple lock.

    “Over a million pensioners will still receive the winter fuel payment, and our drive to boost pension credit take up has already seen a 152% increase in claims.

    “Many others will also benefit from the £150 warm home discount to help with energy bills over winter, while our extension of the household support fund will help with the cost of food, heating and bills.”

