The Independent
MRI scans reveal the damage long Covid does to your brain
By Storm Newton,2 days ago
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 24
Add a Comment
Gary Haynes
48m ago
Sean Anderson
55m ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Independent2 days ago
The Week1 day ago
The Guardian2 days ago
‘Exhausted’ student nurse, 28, died after waiting for 12 hours in A&E after weekend of long hospital shifts
The US Sun8 days ago
The Independent1 day ago
personalbrandingblog.com2 days ago
Snoop Dogg Is Getting Exposed On Social Media After Claiming On SNF That He’s Been A Die-Hard Steelers Fan Since The 70’s, As New Evidence Proves He Was Blatantly Lying
Total Pro Sports1 day ago
Ozzy Osbourne's Agonizing Final Days: Grim Video Emerges of Ailing Rocker, 75, Pumping Stretch Band Just to Write His Name — As He Admits He's Back on Drugs
RadarOnline2 days ago
Rape-Accused Garth Brooks' First Wife's Shocking Account of His Serial Cheating Revealed — With Country Icon Admitting He Loved Being With 'Up To 8 Women' At Once
RadarOnline2 days ago
The Mirror US16 hours ago
The Independent11 hours ago
Hide Ya Kids: Kentucky Sheriff Fatally Shoots Judge Friend 8 Times After Allegedly Finding Daughter’s Number In Cell Phone
Bossip7 days ago
Stereogum2 days ago
The Independent8 hours ago
M Henderson5 days ago
We interrupt our programming to inform you that Marjorie Taylor Greene believes Democrats are controlling the weather
wegotthiscovered.com5 days ago
Raw Story5 days ago
Sean Diddy Combs’ Celebrity Pals Scramble To Pay ‘Outrageous’ Amounts Of ‘Hush Money’ To Avoid Public Disgrace
thenerdstash.com1 day ago
Covid-19 may increase the risk of heart attacks, strokes and deaths for three years after an infection, study suggests
CNN14 hours ago
North Carolina Hurricane Survivor Dies of Heart Attack After Lack of Cell Service Prevents Husband from Calling 911
Latin Times2 days ago
Clint Eastwood, 94, 'Already Has a New Girlfriend' — Just 78 Days After His Ex Christina Sandera, 61, Dropped Dead of Heart Attack
RadarOnline2 days ago
Kristen Brady1 day ago
Ben Affleck Told He’ll ‘Never Get Rid’ of Jennifer Lopez as He Stresses During Cigarette Break: ‘I’ve Never Seen Such a Downtrodden Person’
thenerdstash.com6 days ago
The Independent2 days ago
Elon Musk’s Mother Under Fire For Urging Trump Supporters to Vote Illegally En Masse: ‘We Should Work The System’
Mediaite3 days ago
BBC1 day ago
Newborn baby girl died after ambulance took more than 30 minutes to arrive when mum noticed she was ‘stone cold’
The US Sun6 days ago
Detroit mom-of-three, 23, dies by suicide while at court waiting for arraignment. Now her mom wants answers
the-independent.com7 days ago
sarcoidosisnews.com1 day ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.