Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Independent

    New regulatory office ‘to help new tech reach public faster’

    By Martyn Landi,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qMFkI_0vxxG59u00
    The new office will liaise with the Government on how to remove barriers to innovation (PA) PA Wire

    A new Regulatory Innovation Office (RIO) has been launched by the Government , which it says will help speed access to new technologies which can improve daily life.

    The office has been created to help reduce the burden for businesses looking to bring new products and services to market, the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) said.

    The Government said the new office will support regulators in updating regulation, as well as helping speed up approvals for new tech and help different regulatory bodies work together smoothly.

    It said the office could help new technologies such as AI for better treatments in the NHS and drones delivering emergency supplies could reach the public faster with the new office in place.

    RIO will make sure UK companies are at the forefront of the next generation of technologies

    Peter Kyle, Science and Technology Secretary

    The RIO will also liaise with the Government on how to remove barriers to innovation and set priorities for regulators and support them as part of wider goals to grow the economy.

    The search for a chair to lead the new office is now under way, the Government confirmed.

    Science and Technology Secretary Peter Kyle said: “The launch of the Regulatory Innovation Office, a key manifesto commitment, is a big step forward in bringing the UK’s most promising new technologies to the public faster and safely while kickstarting economic growth.

    “By speeding up approvals, providing regulatory certainty and reducing unnecessary delays, we’re curbing the burden of red tape so businesses and our public services can innovate and grow, which means more jobs, a stronger economy, and a better quality of life for people across the UK.

    “From breakthroughs that could help doctors diagnose illnesses earlier to satellite navigation for more accurate weather forecasting and getting emergency supplies to where they are needed, quickly and effectively, RIO will make sure UK companies are at the forefront of the next generation of technologies.”

    The DSIT said the office will initially focus on four fast-growing areas of technology – engineering biology, space, artificial intelligence and digital in healthcare, and connected and autonomous technology.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson5 days ago
    Melania Trump claims Barron was refused a bank account because of ‘cancel culture’
    The Independent11 hours ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News23 days ago
    Toddler found dead in a pushchair in a bathroom had suffered ‘cruel’ abuse
    The Independent8 hours ago
    Kim Jong-un makes outlandish claim about North Korea and Russia in birthday message to Putin
    The Independent1 day ago
    AI in wrong hands could be ‘used for harm’, warns Sir Demis after Nobel win
    The Independent11 hours ago
    Rebekah Vardy ordered to pay a further £100k to Coleen Rooney in latest Wagatha Christie twist
    The Independent10 hours ago
    Major route closed as flood warnings continue
    The Independent11 hours ago
    Social Security Updates SSI Rules to Boost Benefits and Expand Eligibility
    Morristown Minute1 day ago
    Indian foreign minister promises to ‘behave himself’ on rare Pakistan visit
    The Independent2 days ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena4 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post15 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post23 days ago
    Mexico's president lays out a plan to combat cartel violence. But it looks like more of the same
    The Independent1 day ago
    Police release image of smiling man after woman, 18, raped on night out in Newcastle
    The Independent12 hours ago
    Trump was on a date with another woman on the night he met Melania, memoir reveals
    The Independent1 day ago
    Jan 6 prisoners Trump has vowed to free are becoming more radicalized inside jail, report says
    The Independent1 day ago
    Moment Florida meteorologist breaks down live on air while reporting on Hurricane Milton
    The Independent1 day ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Wimbledon reveals new schedule for 2025 finals
    The Independent12 hours ago
    Dad’s warning after feeling in fingers turns out to be incurable brain cancer
    The Independent7 hours ago
    EBay announces sales restrictions on e-bikes and batteries from end of October
    The Independent12 hours ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune19 days ago
    Trainee police officer faced bullying and racism at work before death, father tells inquest
    The Independent2 days ago
    JD Vance trolled after claiming he’d ‘never’ praise Obama - despite writing article doing exactly that
    The Independent1 day ago
    My favourite Shark cordless vacuum cleaner has been reduced in the Prime Day sale
    The Independent11 hours ago
    Three killed as medical helicopter crashes on way to pick up patient
    The Independent10 hours ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post8 days ago
    Two people found dead at property believed to be man, 74, and woman, 72 – police
    The Independent2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy