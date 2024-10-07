Open in App
    Stormtrooper helmet from fan-favourite Star Wars scene to fetch £500,000 at huge TV and film auction

    By Hannah Roberts,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13FVuq_0vxx4bjM00
    Propstore CEO Stephen Lane holds a screen-matched Stormtrooper (Sandtrooper) helmet from the ‘Move Along, Move Along’ scene from the 1977 film ‘Star Wars: A New Hope’ (estimate £250,000 - £500,000) during a photo call at the Propstore in Rickmansworth, Hertfordshire, ahead of their Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction which takes place over four days from November 14 Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

    A Star Wars Stormtrooper helmet could fetch up to £500,000 at an entertainment memorabilia auction in London .

    More than 1,800 lots will be sold during Propstore’s TV and film auction including the helmet, which featured in the mind trick scene from the 1977 film Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope.

    Other sale highlights include Michael Keaton ’s display batsuit in 1992 film Batman Returns, which is expected to fetch between £100,000 and £200,000.

    Listed with the same estimation is an arena helmet and mask worn by Russell Crowe in Sir Ridley Scott’s 2000 epic Gladiator.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27agjQ_0vxx4bjM00
    A Propstore employee looks up at Michael Keaton's Batsuit on display from the 1992 film 'Batman Returns' (Andrew Matthews/PA Wire)

    Other battle-style props include Mark Antony’s Battle of Actium costume, worn by Richard Burton, in Cleopatra (1963), which has an estimated selling price of between £25,000 and £50,000, and Achilles’ helmet in Troy (2004), worn by Brad Pitt, which could fetch up to £16,000.

    Elsewhere, hand-painted Robert McGinnis poster art for the 1971 film James Bond: Diamonds Are Forever could sell for between £150,000 and £300,000 while Marty McFly’s screenmatched 2015 resizing jacket from Back To The Future Part II (1989) is expected to fetch up to £120,000.

    Another highlight is Captain Jack Sparrow’s hat, worn by Johnny Depp in the film Pirates Of The Caribbean: At World’s End (2007), expected to fetch around £10,000 to £20,000.

    Other props have been sourced from films including Saving Private Ryan (1998), The Golden Voyage Of Sinbad (1973), The Princess Bride (1987), Mad Max: Fury Road (2015), The Thing (1982), Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001), and The Good, The Bad And The Ugly (1966).

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iAvxv_0vxx4bjM00
    A view of a screen-matched Stormtrooper (Sandtrooper) helmet from the 'Move Along, Move Along' scene (Andrew Matthews/PA Wire)

    Among the TV props on sale is Lady Whistledown’s newspaper and token from Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (2023) and Carrie Bradshaw’s bed, bedding and answerphone from hit US TV series Sex In The City, starring Sarah Jessica Parker.

    Stephen Lane, founder and chief executive of Propstore, said: “Following our entertainment memorabilia live auction in Los Angeles this August where Indiana Jones’ hat achieved a record-breaking 630,000 dollars (£481,000), we are delighted to announce our UK sale.

    “This event will feature truly remarkable items from cinematic legends, including the exceptional Ray Harryhausen Collection, with lots from the animator’s private archive.”

    Propstore’s auction will commence live at Bafta 195 Piccadilly in London on November 14 and 15, with online-only sessions for days three and four on November 16 and 17.

