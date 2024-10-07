Open in App
    • The Independent

    Man falls to his death in Utah while canyoneering in Zion National Park

    By Via AP news wire,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rZ3vy_0vxuiLYi00
    National Park Death Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

    A canyoneer died in Zion National Park after falling between 150 and 200 feet near the the Upper Emerald Pool in southwest Utah, according to the National Park Service .

    The 40-year-old man, whose identity has not been released, was rappelling through Heaps Canyon with three others on Saturday evening when he fell to his death. The group was following its permitted itinerary through the long and physically demanding canyon when the fall occurred.

    Zion National Park and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office are still investigating the exact cause of the man’s death. But the National Park Service confirmed on Sunday that it was accidental.

    After receiving a report of the fall, Zion’s search and rescue team arrived on site with officers from the sheriff's department and tried to save the man’s life. The Utah Department of Public Safety then extracted the man by helicopter to the Watchman Campground area, and he received additional medical attention from other local authorities.

    He was pronounced dead before he could be airlifted to a hospital, park officials said.

    “Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the family and friends during this unimaginably difficult time,” said Zion National Park Superintendent Jeff Bradybaugh.

    Public safety officials extracted two of the three remaining canyoneers by helicopter on Sunday. Zion’s search and rescue team helped the third person rappel down the canyon to safety that afternoon.

