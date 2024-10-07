Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Independent

    Prosecutor says Omaha officer was justified in fatally shooting fleeing man

    By Josh Funk,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jlVUH_0vxtrxhI00
    Police Shooting Omaha Omaha World-Herald

    A prosecutor has decided not to file charges against an Omaha police officer who fatally shot an armed Nebraska man eight times while he was fleeing.

    Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said Monday that Officer Noah Zendejas’ “actions were justified in the shooting of Steven Phipps.”

    Police showed video and still photos of what happened last week during a briefing. After Phipps was pulled over for having expired plates on Sept. 28, he ran away and scaled a chain link fence. As he fell head-first from the fence, body camera video showed Phipps holding a gun in his right hand.

    “The actions of Mr. Phipps in producing a firearm at a traffic stop, not complying with officers’ commands, and Mr. Phipps’ gun barrel being pointed towards the officers during the incident justified the officers decision to use deadly force,” Kleine said in his two-paragraph statement.

    Steven Phipps’ aunt, Angela Phipps, said in a text message “That is absolutely devastating” when she learned about Kleine’s decision.

    Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer acknowledged last week that it was “entirely possible” that Phipps’ gun was accidentally pointed at officers because he was falling. But he questioned why Phipps still had possession of the gun and had not thrown it to the side.

    Schmaderer said Zendejas also told investigators he was concerned about the risk to a public transit stop nearby. Schmaderer said the officers followed department policy

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Phuck_maga
    1d ago
    Of course that's what the "prosecutor" would say. To say every colored person, innocent or not, deserves indiscriminate wrongful death would show racial animus. Besides, there's only enough room in the city budget that allows police to arrest white kids and take to McDonald's so making the decision to kill children of color makes sense.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Pregnant woman shot dead while running from an argument outside a Wawa store
    The Independent1 day ago
    Retired Houston officer gets 60 years for deaths of couple during drug raid
    The Independent1 day ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Atlanta cop was awarded ‘investigator of the year’. Days later he was shot dead allegedly breaking into a neighbor’s home
    The Independent5 hours ago
    Moment Florida meteorologist breaks down live on air while reporting on Hurricane Milton
    The Independent1 day ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Custodian followed home and shot ‘execution-style’ after argument over gym etiquette
    The Independent1 day ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Todaylast hour
    A woman mysteriously vanished while riding her horse. Now sheriffs fear she was blown into a river
    The Independent22 hours ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel21 hours ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    Police marksman ‘was fractions of a second away from firing gun at Chris Kaba’
    The Independent2 days ago
    Mexico's president lays out a plan to combat cartel violence. But it looks like more of the same
    The Independent1 day ago
    Chilling disaster simulation predicted devastation Category 5 hurricane would bring to Tampa over a decade before Milton
    The Independent7 hours ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena3 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Fact check: Crown Prosecution Service decides which cases to charge
    The Independent6 hours ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks7 days ago
    Police seek man on attempted homicide charge in Columbia County
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Police release image of smiling man after woman, 18, raped on night out in Newcastle
    The Independent7 hours ago
    Hurricane Milton: Your rights as thousands of UK tourists’ flights cancelled amid storm’s threat to life
    The Independent7 hours ago
    The Latest: Milton approaches Florida as a Category 4 hurricane
    The Independent5 hours ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group5 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt5 days ago
    Deadspin loses bid to toss defamation suit over article accusing young Chiefs fan of racism
    The Independent1 day ago
    Trainee police officer faced bullying and racism at work before death, father tells inquest
    The Independent1 day ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post20 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile8 days ago
    Girl, 12, suffers life-changing injuries in vicious dog attack
    The Independent1 day ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy