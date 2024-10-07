Open in App
    • The Independent

    Carrowdore school bus lies overturned in field after crash that injured at least four

    By Holly Patrick,

    1 days ago

    A school bus lay on its side after it overturned in a field on Ballyblack Road East near Carrowdore in Co Down on Monday, 7 October.

    Four pupils were treated in hospital after the crash, which is being investigated by police.

    Forty-three people and a driver were in the vehicle when it crashed, the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said.

    The vehicle had been carrying pupils from Strangford College to Bangor.

