The Independent
Michael Moore - who correctly called the 2016 election result - says ‘Trump is toast’
By Josh Marcus,1 days ago
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 2K
Add a Comment
John
7m ago
Patriotic
7m ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Trump Says That if Harris Is Elected Every Town in the U.S. 'Will Be Transformed Into a Third-World Hellhole'
Latin Times8 days ago
CNN’s Harry Enten Says Kamala Harris Headed for ‘Worst Democratic Performance in a Generation’ Among Union Voters
Mediaite8 days ago
the-independent.com25 days ago
Barron Trump Leaves Dad Donald 'Infuriated' By His Joint Habit With Melania: 'He Has No Idea What They're Saying'
Business Times1 day ago
The New Republic5 days ago
The Mirror US2 days ago
the-independent.com14 days ago
Mediaite23 hours ago
WashingtonExaminer3 days ago
HuffPost5 days ago
CNN4 days ago
Snopes5 days ago
‘This is what happens when I drink!’: Harris calls out ‘loser’ Trump as she cracks a beer with Stephen Colbert
The Independent9 hours ago
The New Republic28 days ago
thecomeback.com1 day ago
Mark Halperin Warns That Private Polling Shows Kamala Harris ‘In a Lot of Trouble’: ‘She Could Lose All 7’ Swing States
Mediaite3 hours ago
Business Insider1 day ago
Raw Story4 days ago
The Independent2 days ago
The Independent5 hours ago
happywhisker.com2 days ago
CNBC1 day ago
WashingtonExaminer3 days ago
‘His doctors are happy’: King Charles decides to stop his cancer treatment as he puts the needs of the crown before his own health
wegotthiscovered.com2 days ago
AL.com2 days ago
the-independent.com1 day ago
TheDailyBeast15 hours ago
Raw Story4 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.