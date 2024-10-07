Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Independent

    Michael Moore - who correctly called the 2016 election result - says ‘Trump is toast’

    By Josh Marcus,

    1 days ago

    Documentary filmmaker Michael Moore, who correctly predicted the result of the 2016 election when few others did, believes Donald Trump’s chances of a comeback win in 2024 are “toast.”

    “The vast majority of the country, the normal people, have seen enough and want the clown car to disappear into the MAGA vortex somewhere between reality and Orlando,” Moore argued in a Substack essay on Friday. “The swift and explosive momentum for Kamala Harris is unlike anything that’s been seen in decades.”

    Moore, a liberal director known for films like Fahrenheit 9/11 and Fahrenheit 11/9 , a 2018 documentary about Trump’s victory, predicted Harris would carry the Electoral College 270 to 268.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rqAe1_0vxt1rmz00
    Director Michael Moore argues Harris campaign’s momentum is ‘unlike anything that’s been seen in decades’

    The projection has Harris picking up most of the traditional battleground states in this election, including Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and New Hampshire.

    The filmmaker said this analysis was based on “an aggregate of top polls” as well as “the basic conclusions I’ve come to by simply being around my fellow Americans who are shopping at Costco, having fun making TikToks and eating once a week at Chili’s.”

    However, Moore also warned that a Trump defeat is anything but assured.

    “We do know that Trump has a stellar streak of pulling off the impossible — and those who have written him off have more than once lived to see the day where they must eat humble pie,” Moore continued. “It is never wise to do a victory dance on the two-yard line when Trump is your opponent.”

    According to The Independent ’s poll tracker , Harris has a projected lead of roughly three percent over Trump, though many election forecasters refrain from making direct Electoral College predictions given the variety of toss-up states in play.

    Though Harris leads of is tied with Trump in all the major battleground states, Trump is still polling higher on some key issues this cycle, including the economy and immigration.

    Moore, for his part, argues the Harris campaign can lock in its projected advantage by encouraging the millions of Americans who sat out the last presidential election to vote.

    “The nonvoters are the second largest political “party” in the U.S.!” the director wrote on his blog. “All we need is just a few thousand of them to show up — just this once — to make a difference.”

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 2K
    Add a Comment
    John
    7m ago
    No way in hell
    Patriotic
    7m ago
    Another worthless human being
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Trump Says That if Harris Is Elected Every Town in the U.S. 'Will Be Transformed Into a Third-World Hellhole'
    Latin Times8 days ago
    CNN’s Harry Enten Says Kamala Harris Headed for ‘Worst Democratic Performance in a Generation’ Among Union Voters
    Mediaite8 days ago
    Martha Stewart makes her endorsement in the 2024 presidential race
    the-independent.com25 days ago
    Barron Trump Leaves Dad Donald 'Infuriated' By His Joint Habit With Melania: 'He Has No Idea What They're Saying'
    Business Times1 day ago
    Trump’s True Crowd Size Exposed in Embarrassing Video
    The New Republic5 days ago
    Death row inmate's bizarre last meal request shocks Texas prison staff
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    Casino mogul Steve Wynn told Trump point-blank that he’s ‘off message’ in race for White House
    the-independent.com14 days ago
    Howard Stern Asks Kamala Harris If She’ll Leave the Country If Trump Wins: ‘How Can You Be Safe?’
    Mediaite23 hours ago
    Carville predicts nearly all swing states will go to one candidate
    WashingtonExaminer3 days ago
    Anderson Cooper Struggles To Speak After Watching Weird Melania Trump Clip Live On Air
    HuffPost5 days ago
    Professor who correctly predicted 9 presidential elections weighs in on ‘October surprise’
    CNN4 days ago
    What are Trump's odds of winning the election? Here's why they just got better
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Fact Check: Tom Selleck Said He'd Pull 'Blue Bloods' from CBS if Debate Moderators Weren't Fired?
    Snopes5 days ago
    ‘This is what happens when I drink!’: Harris calls out ‘loser’ Trump as she cracks a beer with Stephen Colbert
    The Independent9 hours ago
    Taylor Swift Immediately Makes Trump’s Terrible Debate Night Way Worse
    The New Republic28 days ago
    World reacts as Taylor Swift wears ‘inappropriate’ outfit
    thecomeback.com1 day ago
    Mark Halperin Warns That Private Polling Shows Kamala Harris ‘In a Lot of Trouble’: ‘She Could Lose All 7’ Swing States
    Mediaite3 hours ago
    Melania Trump says the Obamas didn't give her enough time to renovate the White House
    Business Insider1 day ago
    'Blow to Trump': Billionaire Trump donor jumps ship with ‘significant' Harris donation
    Raw Story4 days ago
    Melania Trump breaks silence over rumors Barron is autistic
    The Independent2 days ago
    Melania Trump claims Barron was refused a bank account because of ‘cancel culture’
    The Independent5 hours ago
    Man Sees A Bobcat Carrying Something In Her Mouth And Decides To Follow Her
    happywhisker.com2 days ago
    Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy: Harris is running against someone rather than for something
    CNBC1 day ago
    Melania Trump says her husband holding people accountable will be ‘his decision’
    WashingtonExaminer3 days ago
    ‘His doctors are happy’: King Charles decides to stop his cancer treatment as he puts the needs of the crown before his own health
    wegotthiscovered.com2 days ago
    Harris vs. Trump latest presidential poll: Who is winning with election less than a month away?
    AL.com2 days ago
    Trump stuns social media as he dances along to YMCA at the end of speech about October 7 attacks
    the-independent.com1 day ago
    Trump Campaign Rages Over Kamala Harris’ Beer With Stephen Colbert
    TheDailyBeast15 hours ago
    Melania is trying to cause Trump all 'the misery she possibly can': James Carville
    Raw Story4 days ago
    Jimmy Carter Got 'the Thing He Wanted' for His 100th Birthday, Grandson Says
    People1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy