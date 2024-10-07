Open in App
    Girl, 12, suffers life-changing injuries in vicious dog attack

    By Helen William,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bA9lA_0vxs7Zsk00
    A man and a woman have been arrested, Gwent Police said (Alamy/PA)

    A young girl has suffered life-changing injuries in a dog attack in Wales.

    The 12-year-old girl is in hospital after the “distressing incident” and a man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of owning or possessing a dog bred for fighting and owning or possessing a dog dangerously out of control, Gwent Police said.

    Officers were called to an address in Brynmawr, south Wales , at around 5.50pm on Monday.

    The dog was seized by officers and will be destroyed.

    No other animals were involved in the attack.

    A 37-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman, both from the Brynmawr area, who have been arrested are in police custody.

    Superintendent John Davies said: “This was a distressing incident for those involved. I would like to reassure the local community there is no further risk to the public.

    “It is possible that you may see ongoing police activity in Brynmawr as part of this work.

    “You may have also seen an increased presence earlier this evening while officers were attending the incident.

    “If you have concerns or information, please stop and talk with us.”

    Officers are asking anyone with information to get in touch either through the police  website, direct message on social media, or by calling 101 and quoting reference 2400334368.

    Contact and also be made anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

