Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Independent

    Murder probe launched after man, 38, attacked while out walking

    By Ryan McDougall,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gCAHI_0vxs7TaO00
    David Graham, 38, who died in Uddingston (Police Scotland/PA)

    Police Scotland has launched a murder probe after the death of a 38-year-old man.

    On Sunday at around 7.35pm, David Graham, from Cambuslang, was walking alone at the General’s Gate area of Uddingston, South Lanarkshire , when he was attacked.

    Mr Graham was taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow but was pronounced dead on arrival.

    His relatives have been made aware.

    A post-mortem was conducted and police are treating his death as murder.

    Police are interested in a silver car which was seen parked near the scene and which then drove off.

    A dedicated team of officers are working to get them answers and identify those responsible. We have already spoken to a number of people who came to Mr Graham’s aid until the ambulance arrived and I would like to thank them for their assistance

    Graham McCreadie, Police Scotland

    Detective chief inspector Graham McCreadie, of Police Scotland’s west major investigation teams, said: “Our thoughts are with Mr Graham’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time.

    “A dedicated team of officers are working to get them answers and identify those responsible. We have already spoken to a number of people who came to Mr Graham’s aid until the ambulance arrived and I would like to thank them for their assistance.

    “However, I am still keen to speak to anyone else who was in the area at the time, and may have seen or heard anything suspicious. Please get in touch with officers. We would also urge any motorists with dashcams who were in General’s Gate or Old Glasgow Road areas on Sunday night to check your footage.

    “You may have captured something which could be of significance to our investigation. We understand that incidents of this nature can cause concern for the local community but please be assured we are doing everything we can to identify those involved.”

    He added: “There will be additional patrols in the area as we carry out our enquiries and anyone with any concerns can approach these officers.

    “We have also set up a website that gives members of the public access to a form to send information directly to the Major Investigation Team, which can be submitted anonymously if you wish.”

    Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 3143 of Sunday, 6 October 2024.

    Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

    The website portal can be accessed at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/SCOT24S14-PO1

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Michael LaBrake
    1d ago
    God Bless him and his family 🙏
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Toddler found dead in a pushchair in a bathroom had suffered ‘cruel’ abuse
    The Independent3 hours ago
    Police release image of smiling man after woman, 18, raped on night out in Newcastle
    The Independent7 hours ago
    Trainee police officer faced bullying and racism at work before death, father tells inquest
    The Independent1 day ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Two children, 4 and 6, rushed to hospital after being attacked by four dogs in south London
    The Independent3 days ago
    Nicole Kidman’s 16-Year-Old Daughter, Sunday-Rose Kidman-Urban, Accused Of Being A ‘Nepobaby’ After Making Runway Debut At Paris Fashion Week
    uInterview.com4 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Atlanta cop was awarded ‘investigator of the year’. Days later he was shot dead allegedly breaking into a neighbor’s home
    The Independent6 hours ago
    Custodian followed home and shot ‘execution-style’ after argument over gym etiquette
    The Independent1 day ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza15 days ago
    Mexico's president lays out a plan to combat cartel violence. But it looks like more of the same
    The Independent1 day ago
    Police marksman ‘was fractions of a second away from firing gun at Chris Kaba’
    The Independent2 days ago
    A woman mysteriously vanished while riding her horse. Now sheriffs fear she was blown into a river
    The Independent23 hours ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    Florida evacuates thousands of prisoners ahead of Hurricane Milton
    The Independent19 hours ago
    Do they need to see used tampons? The proof that medical misogyny starts in school
    The Independent1 day ago
    Trump was on a date with another woman on the night he met Melania, memoir reveals
    The Independent1 day ago
    Why Your Cat Chooses to Sleep Near You
    Vision Pet Care11 days ago
    Starmer refuses to rule out national insurance rise twice in PMQs grilling
    The Independent7 hours ago
    Fact check: Crown Prosecution Service decides which cases to charge
    The Independent7 hours ago
    Retired Houston officer gets 60 years for deaths of couple during drug raid
    The Independent1 day ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt5 days ago
    Two people found dead at property believed to be man, 74, and woman, 72 – police
    The Independent2 days ago
    My favourite Shark cordless vacuum cleaner has been reduced in the Prime Day sale
    The Independent6 hours ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Todaylast hour
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel21 hours ago
    Major Bust Uncovers 10,000 Pounds of Illegally Harvested Berries in Florida
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    White House joins Reddit to share urgent Hurricane Milton update
    The Independent7 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy