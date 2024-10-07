Halle Berry admits she ‘can’t get past’ the three-year mark in her relationships

Halle Berry has opened up about how long her relationships tend to last.

The Catwoman actor appeared on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast on Monday, October 7, where she discussed her past relationships – and what makes her current romance with singer Van Hunt different.

“This is the longest relationship I’ve ever been in in my whole life,” Berry said about her relationship with Hunt. “I can’t get past three years. We celebrated when we hit four years like we had been married 20 years, that’s how big it was for me personally.”

Berry, 58, and Hunt, 54, have been dating since 2020. However, she admitted that they were both “scared” after surpassing the three-year milestone because they suspected a breakup was on the horizon.

“We were both scared,” the Union star said. “He was waiting for the shoe to drop, and I was waiting to drop the f***ing shoe. Because I just can’t get past that. It’s been such a relief, like, ‘Okay, yes, I can do this relationship thing.’”

Van Hunt and Halle Berry at the 2023 Oscars (Getty Images)

The Oscar winner continued to gush over her boyfriend, who she described as her “person.”

“[He’s] calm and he’s what I’ve been dreaming of, searching for, needing,” she added.

Berry explained that her relationships tend to end around the three-year mark because they were always wrong from the beginning, though she didn’t realize it until hitting the milestone.

“There was something about it that felt wildly familiar, but I realized that I had just gotten into things for all the wrong reasons, and it always became clear to me what those wrong reasons were at about three years,” she told Shepard. “But because I got into this thing with Van in a different way, that feeling never came because I didn’t get into it for the wrong reasons.”

Another difference was that she had always tried to be the person who “made it happen” with her previous partners, but Hunt was the one who “showed up.”

“I thought, ‘I could not do this. I didn’t want it.’ I was gonna live alone, be single forever, just raise my kids, do my job, and then he came when I wasn’t trying to manipulate it, I wasn’t trying to make it happen,” she explained. “He just showed up. He was chosen for me.”

Berry is a mother to two children. She shares 16-year-old daughter Nahla with ex Gabriel Aubry, and 11-year-old son Maceo with ex-husband Olivier Martinez. In August 2023, Berry and Martinez officially reached a child support agreement , nearly eight years after they announced their divorce.

In addition to sharing joint legal and physical custody of their child, Berry also agreed to pay her ex $8,000 a month in child support, as well as an additional 4.3 percent of any income she makes that’s above $2m. According to court documents obtained by USA Today , Berry will also be paying for her son’s private school tuition, extracurricular activities, therapist, and health insurance.

However, one year later the actor alleged that Martinez had delayed their agreed-upon co-parenting therapy sessions in favor of holidaying in France. According to court documents filed in Los Angeles and obtained bythe New York Post , Berry claimed her ex-husband “has effectively unilaterally decided to take ‘the summer off,’” noting that the therapy sessions take place on Zoom.

“To him, the terms of the parties’ stipulated court orders are simply suggestions to follow when it benefits him and which he ignores when it does not fit his alienation agenda,” the document read.

Martinez has denied Berry’s allegations, and claimed she filed her request when she “knew” he’d be traveling. In a statement to InTouch , his team claimed Berry “is constantly attempting to harass and strong-arm [Martinez] by forcing him into ‘submission’ using her wealth, and the legal professionals at her disposal”.