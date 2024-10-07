Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Independent

    Congress Democrats push to stop ‘shrinkflation’ and target major food companies for the practice

    By Io Dodds,

    1 days ago

    Two Democratic congresswomen are demanding that Coca-Cola, General Mills, and PepsiCo stop "profiteering" by shrinking the size of their products without lowering prices.

    Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren and Pennsylvania representative Madeline Dean wrote letters to the three food and drink giants on Sunday calling for them to pay their fair share of taxes and cease engaging in "shrinkflation.”

    They accused all three companies of reducing the size of their products, such as General Mills' Cocoa Puffs and PepsiCo's Gatorade, while charging the same price or higher – a stealthy twin of inflation that Joe Biden has denounced as "a rip-off.” Shrinkflation is one common alternative to raising costs for companies under pressure from – or, if you believe their critics, hoping to exploit – the general rise in costs during times of high inflation.

    "People have noticed that their box of Cheerios and bag of Doritos are smaller, but prices are higher – and at the same time these giant corporations are paying lower tax rates than the average American," Warren told NBC News, which first reported the letters .

    "We can’t let them get away with this price gouging and tax dodging. It’s just plain wrong, and we’re fighting back."

    Spokespeople for the three companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Independent . But the Consumer Brands Association, a trade group that includes all three firms, told NBC that the attacks were "misleading".

    "Aggregate markups over the past three years are not unusual compared with previous economic recoveries," a spokesperson for the group reportedly said, citing a recent report from the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco. "The industry remains focused on providing the best products at the most competitive price to consumers."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27oOwF_0vxs6xpr00
    Pennsylvania representative Madeline Dean, left, and Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren, right, have written to three US food and drink giants about ‘shrinkflation' (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images; AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

    A report last December by Democratic senator Bob Casey found that shrinking package sizes accounted for around 10 percent of the increase in price per unit for household items (such as toilet paper) and snacks (such as corn chips and Oreos).

    In their letters, Warren and Dean also zoomed in on the 2017 tax cuts championed by Republicans and signed into law by Donald Trump, which they argue "incentivized price gouging" by reducing the taxes that companies could expect to pay on every extra dollar they charged.

    The congresswomen asked Coca-Cola, General Mills, and PepsiCo to respond stating the average price per ounce of soda or cereal that they have charged every year since 2018, how much more in federal taxes they would have paid if not for the 2017 cuts, and whether company executives had gotten any extra compensation while inflation was at its highest.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 151
    Add a Comment
    mi seh!
    3h ago
    or, here's a thought, stop funding lab food and give farmers back their land so this wouldn't be a problem?! or stop putting chemicals in the food. or, or, vacate your seat cause you don't represent any of us with brain cells left. Just a thought (oh wait should thinking be canceled too?!) 🍿🪑🤮
    fukEmLocus
    14h ago
    too little too late and just an election time. unfortunately for you most of us Americans are smart enough to realize the b******* you're doing
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Kamala Harris Wrecks ‘Utterly Irresponsible’ and ‘Selfish’ Ron DeSantis for Refusing to Take White House’s Calls Amid Hurricane Response
    Mediaite1 day ago
    Elon Musk’s Mother Under Fire For Urging Trump Supporters to Vote Illegally En Masse: ‘We Should Work The System’
    Mediaite2 days ago
    Ron DeSantis is refusing to take Harris' call on Hurricane Helene
    NBC News2 days ago
    Melania Trump claims Barron was refused a bank account because of ‘cancel culture’
    The Independent5 hours ago
    '60 Minutes' asks Harris whether it was a 'mistake' for Biden admin to go soft on border, VP repeatedly dodges
    Fox News1 day ago
    Melania Trump breaks silence over rumors Barron is autistic
    The Independent2 days ago
    Video: Nat’l Guard helicopter destroys hurricane relief team’s gear, injures 3: Report
    americanmilitarynews.com1 day ago
    Watchdog found $7B in untapped FEMA funds — even though DHS Secretary Mayorkas said none available for future disasters
    New York Post1 day ago
    Florida evacuates thousands of prisoners ahead of Hurricane Milton
    The Independent18 hours ago
    Moment Florida meteorologist breaks down live on air while reporting on Hurricane Milton
    The Independent1 day ago
    'Is that a threat?' Trump stuns observers with comment about Harris voter 'getting hurt'
    Raw Story2 days ago
    Court rules nearly 98,000 Arizonans whose citizenship hadn’t been confirmed can vote the full ballot
    Arizona Luminaria16 days ago
    Trump’s rambling and angry speeches raise questions about his age and fitness to serve four years
    The Independent2 days ago
    Police marksman ‘was fractions of a second away from firing gun at Chris Kaba’
    The Independent2 days ago
    JD Vance trolled after claiming he’d ‘never’ praise Obama - despite writing article doing exactly that
    The Independent19 hours ago
    'Traitor' Liz Cheney walloped by Wyoming voters for Harris endorsement, break with GOP
    Fox News1 day ago
    Archaeologists unearth Egyptian coffin that bears a baffling resemblance to 'The Simpsons'
    Upworthy3 days ago
    Trump was on a date with another woman on the night he met Melania, memoir reveals
    The Independent1 day ago
    Black Man Beaten With Metal Shield By White Supremacist Group: Lawsuit
    BIN: Black Information Network1 day ago
    Chilling disaster simulation predicted devastation Category 5 hurricane would bring to Tampa over a decade before Milton
    The Independent7 hours ago
    Trump vs. Harris: The 'October surprise' is already here
    Fox News1 day ago
    Mexico's president lays out a plan to combat cartel violence. But it looks like more of the same
    The Independent1 day ago
    Scientists Say They’ve Traced Back the Voices Heard by People With Schizophrenia
    Futurism1 day ago
    Jan 6 prisoners Trump has vowed to free are becoming more radicalized inside jail, report says
    The Independent20 hours ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida11 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News22 days ago
    White House joins Reddit to share urgent Hurricane Milton update
    The Independent7 hours ago
    Hurricane Milton Makes Scary Move Ahead Of U.S. Landfall
    The Spun2 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy