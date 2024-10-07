Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Independent

    Nell Smith death: Music prodigy who collaborated with The Flaming Lips dies aged 17

    By Tom Murray,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CgGTh_0vxs1Z6000
    Nell Smith was 17 Family of Nell Smith/mrsimonraymonde/Instagram

    Nell Smith, the Canadian teenage music prodigy known for her collaborations with The Flaming Lips , has died. She was 17.

    Smith’s death was confirmed by Simon Raymonde , known as the former bassist for the Cocteau Twins , on Instagram. Raymonde is also the co-founder of record label Bella Union, who were preparing to release Smith’s debut album next year.

    “We are all shocked and devastated to hear of the sudden and tragic passing of our artist and dear friend Nell Smith, over the weekend in British Columbia,” Raymonde wrote. “Nell was just 17 and was preparing for the release of her first solo record in early 2025 on Bella Union, made in Brighton with Penelope Isles’ Jack and Lily Wolter.”

    He added: “While we all try and come to terms with the awful news, and out of respect to Nell’s grieving family, we are unable to make any further comments at this time. The Bella Union Family.”

    A cause of death has yet to be disclosed; however, at The Flaming Lips’ show in Portland, Oregon, on Sunday (October 6), frontman Wayne Coyne announced Smith’s death , saying she died in a car accident.

    “We are reminded once again of the power of music and how encouraging it can be to be around people that you love,” Coyne said, before asking the crowd to help sing their song “Suddenly Everything Has Changed.”

    Smith recorded an album of Nick Cave cover versions, titled Where the Viaduct Looms , with the psychedelic rock band in 2020 when she was 13.

    Susie Cave, wife of the Australian musician, commented on Raymonde’s post writing: “My heart is broken for beautiful Nell and her family.”

    A Kickstarter to help fund Smith’s debut album has raised over CA$17,000 ($12,481). The fundraiser states that Smith was born in the UK but grew up in Canada.

    She wrote on the Kickstarter page: “I am hoping that the release of the record and the subsequent tour will help fund my real dream which is to get to music school in the UK.

    “I have always loved music and started writing some of the songs that will be on this album when I was 12, seeing them come to life is really exciting.”

    Smith and her family struck up a friendship with Coyne while attending a Flaming Lips show in 2018. Smith learnt to play the guitar and was set to record with the Lips when the Covid-19 pandemic struck. They therefore produced Where the Viaduct Looms remotely, with Smith sending the US band her vocals.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 5
    Add a Comment
    Olivia
    7h ago
    Sadly, it was a car accident 😔
    nunyobiz
    20h ago
    Why not just disclose what it was, instead of always trying to hide suicide? Same thing with all these young koo koo influencers who suddenly die, just tell it like it is. Who are you trying to protect? Apparently it's not working, there's one every couple weeks, so you're not protecting anyone!
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Nell Smith, Flaming Lips Collaborator, Dies At 17 In Tragic Car Wreck
    Wide Open Country1 day ago
    ‘Exhausted’ student nurse, 28, died after waiting for 12 hours in A&E after weekend of long hospital shifts
    The US Sun8 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    TikTok star Taylor Rousseau Grigg dies at 25 after revealing health issues, illness
    NBC News1 day ago
    My favourite Shark cordless vacuum cleaner has been reduced in the Prime Day sale
    The Independent6 hours ago
    Tributes paid to Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert after death aged 100
    The Independent7 hours ago
    Melania Trump claims Barron was refused a bank account because of ‘cancel culture’
    The Independent6 hours ago
    Tito Jackson Didn't Have to Die: Jackson 5 Veteran, 70, 'Could Have Been Saved' If He'd 'Got Help Sooner for Heart Attack'
    RadarOnline7 days ago
    Toddler found dead in a pushchair in a bathroom had suffered ‘cruel’ abuse
    The Independent3 hours ago
    Did Beyoncé file for divorce from Jay-Z over his alleged ties to Diddy?
    Town Talks10 days ago
    Janey Godley reveals the worst thing about dying as she approaches ‘the end of it’
    The Independent3 days ago
    Major route closed as flood warnings continue
    The Independent6 hours ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    A woman mysteriously vanished while riding her horse. Now sheriffs fear she was blown into a river
    The Independent23 hours ago
    Life is better without alcohol, say Royal Parks Half Marathon charity runners
    The Independent7 hours ago
    Why Your Cat Chooses to Sleep Near You
    Vision Pet Care11 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Missing Meghan Rouns’ phone and horse found as cops reveal she sent Snapchat photo two hours after vanishing
    The US Sun1 day ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza15 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Todaylast hour
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    Retired Houston officer gets 60 years for deaths of couple during drug raid
    The Independent1 day ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen35 minutes ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson5 days ago
    Atlanta cop was awarded ‘investigator of the year’. Days later he was shot dead allegedly breaking into a neighbor’s home
    The Independent6 hours ago
    Florida evacuates thousands of prisoners ahead of Hurricane Milton
    The Independent19 hours ago
    Husband beat his wife to death with a hammer after she filed for divorce
    The Independent23 hours ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile5 days ago
    Trump was on a date with another woman on the night he met Melania, memoir reveals
    The Independent1 day ago
    Erik Menendez's Gaunt and Strained Wife Tammi Saccoman Seen For First Time Amid Sensational Updates That Could Free Parent Massacring Husband After 35 Years
    RadarOnline1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy