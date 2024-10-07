Nell Smith death: Music prodigy who collaborated with The Flaming Lips dies aged 17

Nell Smith was 17 Family of Nell Smith/mrsimonraymonde/Instagram

Nell Smith, the Canadian teenage music prodigy known for her collaborations with The Flaming Lips , has died. She was 17.

Smith’s death was confirmed by Simon Raymonde , known as the former bassist for the Cocteau Twins , on Instagram. Raymonde is also the co-founder of record label Bella Union, who were preparing to release Smith’s debut album next year.

“We are all shocked and devastated to hear of the sudden and tragic passing of our artist and dear friend Nell Smith, over the weekend in British Columbia,” Raymonde wrote. “Nell was just 17 and was preparing for the release of her first solo record in early 2025 on Bella Union, made in Brighton with Penelope Isles’ Jack and Lily Wolter.”

He added: “While we all try and come to terms with the awful news, and out of respect to Nell’s grieving family, we are unable to make any further comments at this time. The Bella Union Family.”

A cause of death has yet to be disclosed; however, at The Flaming Lips’ show in Portland, Oregon, on Sunday (October 6), frontman Wayne Coyne announced Smith’s death , saying she died in a car accident.

“We are reminded once again of the power of music and how encouraging it can be to be around people that you love,” Coyne said, before asking the crowd to help sing their song “Suddenly Everything Has Changed.”

Smith recorded an album of Nick Cave cover versions, titled Where the Viaduct Looms , with the psychedelic rock band in 2020 when she was 13.

Susie Cave, wife of the Australian musician, commented on Raymonde’s post writing: “My heart is broken for beautiful Nell and her family.”

A Kickstarter to help fund Smith’s debut album has raised over CA$17,000 ($12,481). The fundraiser states that Smith was born in the UK but grew up in Canada.

She wrote on the Kickstarter page: “I am hoping that the release of the record and the subsequent tour will help fund my real dream which is to get to music school in the UK.

“I have always loved music and started writing some of the songs that will be on this album when I was 12, seeing them come to life is really exciting.”

Smith and her family struck up a friendship with Coyne while attending a Flaming Lips show in 2018. Smith learnt to play the guitar and was set to record with the Lips when the Covid-19 pandemic struck. They therefore produced Where the Viaduct Looms remotely, with Smith sending the US band her vocals.