3 suspects accused of stealing cash from South African president's farm appear in court

UN General Assembly ASSOCIATED PRESS

Three people accused of breaking into South African President Cyril Ramaphosa 's game farm and stealing $580,000 in cash that was stashed in a couch appeared in court Monday and had their case postponed until next month.

The alleged theft, which happened in 2020 but came to light two years later, saw Ramaphosa mired in scandal and accused of trying to hide the alleged crime and the money's existence. Ramaphosa was accused by opposition parties of tax evasion, money laundering and breaking foreign currency laws over the cash, which was in U.S. dollars.

Ramaphosa denied wrongdoing and said the cash was from the legitimate sale of buffaloes at his Phala Phala game farm. He was cleared of any wrongdoing by the reserve bank and a public watchdog. However, an independent report raised questions over the cash, and Ramaphosa survived an impeachment vote in Parliament in 2022 when his African National Congress party used its majority to block the motion.

Two opposition parties have filed papers with South Africa's highest court requesting that impeachment proceedings against Ramaphosa be revived. That case will be heard next month.

The three suspects, Imanuwela David, Ndilinasho Joseph and his sister Floriana Joseph, face charges of housebreaking and theft, according to prosecutors. David is in custody while the Joseph siblings are free on bail.

The scandal, sometimes referred to as “farmgate,” came as Ramaphosa was seeking reelection as his party's leader at the end of 2022. He was reelected as president of the ANC and then won a second term as South African president this year, although only with the help of opposition lawmakers after the ANC lost its 30-year majority.

Nine opposition parties joined the ANC in a broad governing coalition following the May 29 election, quietening some of the criticism of Ramaphosa over the Phala Phala scandal.

___

Follow Africa news: https://apnews.com/hub/africa