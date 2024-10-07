Open in App
    Anna Delvey’s Dancing with the Stars partner reveals ‘nothing’ tattoo in honor of her exit

    By Brittany Miller,

    2 days ago

    Anna Delvey ’s former Dancing with the Stars partner, Ezra Sosa, has received a tattoo in honor of the pair’s brief time together this season.

    Delvey was eliminated during week two of the dancing competition show, alongside Tori Spelling and her partner, Pasha Pashkov. When one of the show’s hosts Julianne Hough asked Delvey what she would be taking away from her time on the show, she replied: “Nothing.”

    Since the episode aired on September 24, many people have shared their thoughts on whether Delvey’s response was appropriate. However, Sosa recently said in an interview with People that he thought her answer was “iconic.”

    “I was — I’m not going to lie — I was a little nervous [about] what she was going to say,” he told the outlet. “But with what she said, I think it was very iconic.”

    The DWTS pro later took to TikTok on Saturday, October 5, to show off his latest tattoo. On his back, Sosa simply had the word “nothing” tattooed in quotes, with the number 33 below it, to celebrate his first season as a dancer on the show’s 33rd season.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iq0oJ_0vxclJcR00
    Delvey famously said she got ‘nothing’ out of her time on the show (TikTok/@ezrasosa/Disney/Eric McCandless)

    In his video showing off the tattoo, Sosa also played a sound bite from the show. He was seen lip-syncing to Hough’s response, after Delvey said “nothing” on-air.

    “There you have it,” Hough’s voice continued, as Sosa pointed at the camera. “Absolutely nothing.”

    He captioned the TikTok, which received more than four million views: “I’m such an idiot.”

    Meanwhile, Delvey commented under the video with another one-word response: “Exactly.”

    @ezrasosa

    im such an idiot 🙂‍↔️🫡 #dwts

    ♬ Nothing - Ezra Sosa

    While the dancing partners had an early end to their time on Dancing with the Stars, Sosa explained that he was “really happy with how [Delvey] ended [her run]” because she never changed herself for the show.

    “With me being her partner on the show, I wanted her to show different sides of herself to America, but also I don’t want her to ever change who she is, because I really think she’s so brilliant and everything,” he said, adding that he could tell Delvey was “livid” upon learning they were eliminated,

    In addition to commenting on each other’s TikToks, the pair have also kept in touch over text message. “We’re texting every day,” Sosa said. “Yes, we are. She’s like, ‘You have to come to New York!’ And I was like, ‘Do you miss me?’ She goes, ‘Sure.’ But every single time she says sure it means yes.”

    “Like, I kind of have her down a little bit,” he added.

    Most recently, Delvey accused the reality dancing show of “exploiting [her] for attention.”

    The ex-con spoke out against the show following her elimination , telling NBC News in an email: “I feel that the show so obviously used me to drive up the ratings, that they never had any plans to give me any chance to grow and only cared about exploiting me for attention.”

    “It was predatory of them to try [to] make me feel inadequate and stupid all while I did get progressively better yet they chose to disregard that.”

    The Independent has contacted ABC for comment.

    rena
    2d ago
    that is absolutely ridiculous that he would do that, now he's got to have that on his back the rest of his life, a comment from a narcissist POS
